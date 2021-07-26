Automation Test Analyst

Jul 26, 2021

An exciting company responsible for manufacturing one of the leading power vehicles have a great opportunity available within their automotive space for a Test Analyst to join their dynamic team.

Minimum Years of Experience :
At least 8-10 years working experience on the entire Testing Cycle.

  • Cloud architecture and reporting technology experience
  • Experience in testing (Manual and automated testing)
  • Web and digital project experience advantageous
  • Agile working experience advantageous

Location:
Midrand/Menlyn/Rosslyn/Home Office rotation

Role Tasks:

  • Strong understand of systems engineering concepts.
  • Ability to quickly arrive at a solid understanding of complex systems.
  • Strong ability to understand and interpret business needs and requirements with the ability to contribute to successful implementation, testing, and delivery of requirements.
  • Deploying advanced strategies for testing of functional requirements.
  • Create functional, automated test sets, regression packs.
  • Master strategic quality management techniques.
  • Apply best practices for effective communication and problem-solving.
  • Translating and simplifying requirements into test cases.
  • Creating clear acceptance criteria for requirements.
  • Assist with identification and management of risks.
  • Excellent interpersonal and organizational skills with ability to communicate effectively (both verbally and written) with both technical and non-technical colleagues / users.
  • Coordination between development and support environments.
  • Coordination with multiple technical teams, internal and external stakeholders, and end users.
  • Conducting interviews with stakeholders and end users to gather pertinent information.
  • Ensure that all processes are investigated / considered in obtaining the specifications of the test requirements.
  • Evaluate systems solutions in line with quality and delivery requirements.
  • Preparation of system documentation (as per ISO standards). Creating visual artifacts such as user journey maps, business process flow diagrams, and interaction diagrams related to systems testing.
  • Modelling techniques and methods.

Technical / Functional Skills:

  • Automated Testing Black Box Testing
  • Boundary Value Testing (BVT)
  • CBTA
  • Cucumber
  • ECU Integration Test (Onboard)
  • GUI (Graphical User Interface) Testing
  • HP – UFI
  • HP ALM
  • Jasmine
  • Karma
  • Postman
  • SAP Solution Manager – Test Management
  • Selenium
  • Gatling
  • SonarQube
  • Software in the Loop (SIL)
  • Test Analysis
  • Test Management
  • Test Suite
  • X-ray

Microsoft Office Suite:

  • Word
  • PowerPoint
  • Excel
  • Visio

Agile Tool Chain:

  • Bitbucket
  • Confluence
  • Jira
  • Security Testing
  • Selenium
  • Sonar

Cloud Technologies:

  • AWS
  • Azure

