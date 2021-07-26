Automation Test Analyst

An exciting company responsible for manufacturing one of the leading power vehicles have a great opportunity available within their automotive space for a Test Analyst to join their dynamic team.
Minimum Years of Experience :
At least 8-10 years working experience on the entire Testing Cycle.
- Cloud architecture and reporting technology experience
- Experience in testing (Manual and automated testing)
- Web and digital project experience advantageous
- Agile working experience advantageous
Location:
Midrand/Menlyn/Rosslyn/Home Office rotation
Role Tasks:
- Strong understand of systems engineering concepts.
- Ability to quickly arrive at a solid understanding of complex systems.
- Strong ability to understand and interpret business needs and requirements with the ability to contribute to successful implementation, testing, and delivery of requirements.
- Deploying advanced strategies for testing of functional requirements.
- Create functional, automated test sets, regression packs.
- Master strategic quality management techniques.
- Apply best practices for effective communication and problem-solving.
- Translating and simplifying requirements into test cases.
- Creating clear acceptance criteria for requirements.
- Assist with identification and management of risks.
- Excellent interpersonal and organizational skills with ability to communicate effectively (both verbally and written) with both technical and non-technical colleagues / users.
- Coordination between development and support environments.
- Coordination with multiple technical teams, internal and external stakeholders, and end users.
- Conducting interviews with stakeholders and end users to gather pertinent information.
- Ensure that all processes are investigated / considered in obtaining the specifications of the test requirements.
- Evaluate systems solutions in line with quality and delivery requirements.
- Preparation of system documentation (as per ISO standards). Creating visual artifacts such as user journey maps, business process flow diagrams, and interaction diagrams related to systems testing.
- Modelling techniques and methods.
Technical / Functional Skills:
- Automated Testing Black Box Testing
- Boundary Value Testing (BVT)
- CBTA
- Cucumber
- ECU Integration Test (Onboard)
- GUI (Graphical User Interface) Testing
- HP – UFI
- HP ALM
- Jasmine
- Karma
- Postman
- SAP Solution Manager – Test Management
- Selenium
- Gatling
- SonarQube
- Software in the Loop (SIL)
- Test Analysis
- Test Management
- Test Suite
- X-ray
Microsoft Office Suite:
- Word
- PowerPoint
- Excel
- Visio
Agile Tool Chain:
- Bitbucket
- Confluence
- Jira
- Security Testing
- Selenium
- Sonar
Cloud Technologies:
- AWS
- Azure
