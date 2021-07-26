Automation Test Analyst

An exciting company responsible for manufacturing one of the leading power vehicles have a great opportunity available within their automotive space for a Test Analyst to join their dynamic team.

Minimum Years of Experience :

At least 8-10 years working experience on the entire Testing Cycle.

Cloud architecture and reporting technology experience

Experience in testing (Manual and automated testing)

Web and digital project experience advantageous

Agile working experience advantageous

Location:

Midrand/Menlyn/Rosslyn/Home Office rotation

Role Tasks:

Strong understand of systems engineering concepts.

Ability to quickly arrive at a solid understanding of complex systems.

Strong ability to understand and interpret business needs and requirements with the ability to contribute to successful implementation, testing, and delivery of requirements.

Deploying advanced strategies for testing of functional requirements.

Create functional, automated test sets, regression packs.

Master strategic quality management techniques.

Apply best practices for effective communication and problem-solving.

Translating and simplifying requirements into test cases.

Creating clear acceptance criteria for requirements.

Assist with identification and management of risks.

Excellent interpersonal and organizational skills with ability to communicate effectively (both verbally and written) with both technical and non-technical colleagues / users.

Coordination between development and support environments.

Coordination with multiple technical teams, internal and external stakeholders, and end users.

Conducting interviews with stakeholders and end users to gather pertinent information.

Ensure that all processes are investigated / considered in obtaining the specifications of the test requirements.

Evaluate systems solutions in line with quality and delivery requirements.

Preparation of system documentation (as per ISO standards). Creating visual artifacts such as user journey maps, business process flow diagrams, and interaction diagrams related to systems testing.

Modelling techniques and methods.

Technical / Functional Skills:

Automated Testing Black Box Testing

Boundary Value Testing (BVT)

CBTA

Cucumber

ECU Integration Test (Onboard)

GUI (Graphical User Interface) Testing

HP – UFI

HP ALM

Jasmine

Karma

Postman

SAP Solution Manager – Test Management

Selenium

Gatling

SonarQube

Software in the Loop (SIL)

Test Analysis

Test Management

Test Suite

X-ray

Microsoft Office Suite:

Word

PowerPoint

Excel

Visio

Agile Tool Chain:

Bitbucket

Confluence

Jira

Security Testing

Selenium

Sonar

Cloud Technologies:

AWS

Azure

