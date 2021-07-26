BI Consultant

The Role: Essential functions:

Development of high-quality database solutions

Develop, implement, and optimize stored procedures and functions using T-SQL

Review and interpret ongoing business report requirements

Research required data

Build appropriate and useful reporting deliverables

Analyse existing SQL queries for performance improvements

Suggest new queries

Develop procedures and scripts for data migration

Provide timely scheduled management reporting

Investigate exceptions with regard to asset movements

Unit testing and compliance to Change Control process

Data Warehouse load process monitoring (Standby after hours)

Skills and Experience: Preferred Qualifications:

B.Sc

B.Com Information Technology

Informatics

Computer Science

3 year Diploma Information

Experience required:

5 years relevant work experience

Proven experience as a BI Consultant (3- 5years)

In-depth knowledge of MS Reporting services

Thorough understanding of Business Intelligence concepts, like the ETL process, Dim and Fact tables and Warehouse

Working knowledge of SSIS-packages

In-depth knowledge of T-SQL including complex SQL queries (ex: using various joins and sub-queries) and best practices

Assisting in database design and technical specifications

Monitoring SQL performance issues and efficiency (Dead lock tracing etc.)

Creating and optimising complex SQL queries for data extraction

Developing and maintaining interfaces between other systems.

Ability to understand complex technical and logical concepts.

Strong quantitative, analytical, problem solving, organizational, communication and interpersonal skills are required.

Familiarity with RDBMS principles, database design and normalization

Experience with complex query design, stored procedures, views and functions

Understanding of index design and T-SQL performance tuning techniques

Following skills are a plus:

MS Reporting services Subscriptions

Crystal 8.5, 10or 11 knowledge

SSAS and Cubes knowledge

General payroll and mining industry knowledge

VB, ASP .NET, C#, Javascript experience

