An exciting company responsible for manufacturing one of the leading power vehicles have a great opportunity available within their automotive space for an Business Analyst to join their dynamic team.
Minimum Years of Experience :
5 years overall BA experience
- At least 7+ years JAVA experience
- Extensive experience in implementing and monitoring solutions in a Java environment
- Experience in testing (manual or automated testing)
- Web and AWS project experience advantageous
- Agile working experience advantageous
Location:
Midrand/Menlyn/Rosslyn/Home Office rotation
Role Tasks:
Managing business processes
- Strong working knowledge in data tools, techniques and approaches used in application solutions
- Assisting Business with POCs and business value calculations from a Business Analyst perspective
- Understanding of systems engineering concepts
- The ability to conduct cost/benefit analysis
- Business case development
- Modelling techniques and method
- Leadership
- Implement advanced strategies for gathering, reviewing and analysing functional requirements
- Prioritize requirements and create conceptual prototypes and mock-ups
- Master strategic business process modelling, traceability and quality management techniques
- Apply best practices for effective communication and problem-solving
Technical / Functional Skills:
- Business Process expertise in supply chain environment
- Automotive experience
- Understanding of integration between different technologies
- Coordination between development and support environments
- Assisting with the business cases
- Planning and monitoring
- Eliciting requirements
- Requirements organisation
- Translating and simplifying requirements
- Requirements management and communication
- Requirements analysis
- Document requirements in appropriate format depending on methodology followed
- Assist with identification and management of risks
Desired Skills:
- Business Analyst
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years