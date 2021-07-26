Business Analyst

Jul 26, 2021

An exciting company responsible for manufacturing one of the leading power vehicles have a great opportunity available within their automotive space for an Business Analyst to join their dynamic team.

Minimum Years of Experience :
5 years overall BA experience

  • At least 7+ years JAVA experience
  • Extensive experience in implementing and monitoring solutions in a Java environment
  • Experience in testing (manual or automated testing)
  • Web and AWS project experience advantageous
  • Agile working experience advantageous

Location:
Midrand/Menlyn/Rosslyn/Home Office rotation

Role Tasks:
Managing business processes

  • Strong working knowledge in data tools, techniques and approaches used in application solutions
  • Assisting Business with POCs and business value calculations from a Business Analyst perspective
  • Understanding of systems engineering concepts
  • The ability to conduct cost/benefit analysis
  • Business case development
  • Modelling techniques and method
  • Leadership
  • Implement advanced strategies for gathering, reviewing and analysing functional requirements
  • Prioritize requirements and create conceptual prototypes and mock-ups
  • Master strategic business process modelling, traceability and quality management techniques
  • Apply best practices for effective communication and problem-solving

Technical / Functional Skills:

  • Business Process expertise in supply chain environment
  • Automotive experience
  • Understanding of integration between different technologies
  • Coordination between development and support environments
  • Assisting with the business cases
  • Planning and monitoring
  • Eliciting requirements
  • Requirements organisation
  • Translating and simplifying requirements
  • Requirements management and communication
  • Requirements analysis
  • Document requirements in appropriate format depending on methodology followed
  • Assist with identification and management of risks

Apply now for more information!

Desired Skills:

  • Business Analyst

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Learn more/Apply for this position