Data Warehouse Developer

SQL Data Warehouse Developers urgently required for a 6 to 12 montth contract. Must have 3 to 5 years development experience within a SQL data lake and warehouse environment within the Financial Sector.

Desired Skills:

T-SQL

SQL Server Database Engine

MS SSIS ETL software

MS Visual Studio Data Tools

Data warehouse

Development SQL

Power BI

SSRS

Microsoft SSIS

SSAS

Microsoft TFS

DAMA Framework

Sql Server

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Respected financial institution located in Centurion

