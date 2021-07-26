Database Administrator

Qualifications:
- Grade 12
- IT-related qualification
- Industry Certification Desirable
Experience:
- 5+ years managing MySQL databases
- Experience in administering one or more DBMS such as MySQL, PostgreSQL, DB2 and MongoDB. (Expert level in one of these is essential.)
- AWS and AZURE cloud platforms experience
Job objectives:
To research, evaluate and recommend DBMS products
- Evaluate and compare strengths and weaknesses of DBMS products
- Produce documentation to be used in solution architecture decision making
- Rank ease of setup and management effort required for each product
- Rank monitoring and alerting capabilities for each product
To assist Development Teams in designing and optimizing systems:
- Review database designs and make recommendations to address shortcomings.
- Perform proactive monitoring and feedback to developers, highlighting queries that can be improved.
To carry out basic database administrative tasks:
- Check OS and Database logs.
- Do backups and restores as requested.
- Do regular disaster recovery trials.
- Profile server resource usage, optimize and tweak as necessary Resolve incidents.
- Automate maintenance tasks through appropriate scripting language.
- Monitor capacity to prevent unplanned outages.
- Grant permission to servers and databases in conjunction with standards as per SECURITY team.
- Design HIGH AVAILABILITY architecture.
To ensure information security and regulatory compliance:
- Ensuring system security meets regulatory compliance.
- Manage server security remediation activities which will include conducting vulnerability scans, patching, and implementing DBMS specific features.
- Will work very closely with SECURITY and APPLICATION teams.
Knowledge & Skills:
- 4+ Years General understanding of database management concepts.
- 4+ Years Proficiency with installing, configuring, administering, using, and benchmarking DBMS solutions.
- 3+ Years Basic familiarity with Linux operating system
- 2+ Years Some experience engineering and/or administering NoSQL infrastructure
- 2+ Years Proficiency with one or more Apache Software Foundation Big Data & Database projects such as Cassandra, Hadoop, HBase, MongoDB
- 4+ Years Knowledgeable in designing, developing & amp; documenting use cases.
- 2+ Years Proficiency with some of the common developer tool sets such as Java, XML, JSON, REST, Shell, Perl etc.