Database Administrator

Jul 26, 2021

Qualifications:

  • Grade 12
  • IT-related qualification
  • Industry Certification Desirable

Experience:

  • 5+ years managing MySQL databases
  • Experience in administering one or more DBMS such as MySQL, PostgreSQL, DB2 and MongoDB. (Expert level in one of these is essential.)
  • AWS and AZURE cloud platforms experience

Job objectives:

To research, evaluate and recommend DBMS products

  • Evaluate and compare strengths and weaknesses of DBMS products
  • Produce documentation to be used in solution architecture decision making
  • Rank ease of setup and management effort required for each product
  • Rank monitoring and alerting capabilities for each product

To assist Development Teams in designing and optimizing systems:

  • Review database designs and make recommendations to address shortcomings.
  • Perform proactive monitoring and feedback to developers, highlighting queries that can be improved.

To carry out basic database administrative tasks:

  • Check OS and Database logs.
  • Do backups and restores as requested.
  • Do regular disaster recovery trials.
  • Profile server resource usage, optimize and tweak as necessary Resolve incidents.
  • Automate maintenance tasks through appropriate scripting language.
  • Monitor capacity to prevent unplanned outages.
  • Grant permission to servers and databases in conjunction with standards as per SECURITY team.
  • Design HIGH AVAILABILITY architecture.

To ensure information security and regulatory compliance:

  • Ensuring system security meets regulatory compliance.
  • Manage server security remediation activities which will include conducting vulnerability scans, patching, and implementing DBMS specific features.
  • Will work very closely with SECURITY and APPLICATION teams.

Knowledge & Skills:

  • 4+ Years General understanding of database management concepts.
  • 4+ Years Proficiency with installing, configuring, administering, using, and benchmarking DBMS solutions.
  • 3+ Years Basic familiarity with Linux operating system
  • 2+ Years Some experience engineering and/or administering NoSQL infrastructure
  • 2+ Years Proficiency with one or more Apache Software Foundation Big Data & Database projects such as Cassandra, Hadoop, HBase, MongoDB
  • 4+ Years Knowledgeable in designing, developing & amp; documenting use cases.
  • 2+ Years Proficiency with some of the common developer tool sets such as Java, XML, JSON, REST, Shell, Perl etc.

Learn more/Apply for this position