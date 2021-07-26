Finance Systems Manager – Elite Enterprise

My client, a global law firm with a footprint in Africa, requires an experienced candidate, skilled at Systems Support of Financial systems including Elite Enterprise / 3E, to work across its African partners as well as its global IT structure, at integrating , updating, supporting and training in financial [URL Removed] role is partially remote with travel into Africa expected from time to time.
Applicants should have the following knowledge and experience.
- 3 year degree/diploma in IT or a related field
- Strong knowledge of the Elite Enterprise system and its functionality and operations is essential. Knowledge of Elite 3E is also desirable.
- Proficiency with SQL language and the ability to investigate and resolve data issues at this level
- Experience owning and maintaining reporting suites notable finance suites using SSMS / SSRS.
- Experience of Elite Design Gallery, Intapp Time, Intapp Open and other related legal business systems (preferable)
- Experience in working as a finance systems analyst/manager or have a proven capability to function in this role
- Solid understanding & experience in supporting of finance and accounting department
- Legal services sector experience highly advantageous
Applicants to please render a word version of their CV, soonest.