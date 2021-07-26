Finance Systems Manager – Elite Enterprise

My client, a global law firm with a footprint in Africa, requires an experienced candidate, skilled at Systems Support of Financial systems including Elite Enterprise / 3E, to work across its African partners as well as its global IT structure, at integrating , updating, supporting and training in financial [URL Removed] role is partially remote with travel into Africa expected from time to time.

Applicants should have the following knowledge and experience.

3 year degree/diploma in IT or a related field

Strong knowledge of the Elite Enterprise system and its functionality and operations is essential. Knowledge of Elite 3E is also desirable.

Proficiency with SQL language and the ability to investigate and resolve data issues at this level

Experience owning and maintaining reporting suites notable finance suites using SSMS / SSRS.

Experience of Elite Design Gallery, Intapp Time, Intapp Open and other related legal business systems (preferable)

Experience in working as a finance systems analyst/manager or have a proven capability to function in this role

Solid understanding & experience in supporting of finance and accounting department

Legal services sector experience highly advantageous

Applicants to please render a word version of their CV, soonest.

