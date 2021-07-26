Intermediate C# Full Stack Developer with React – Sandton – R550k Per Annum at e-Merge IT Recruitment

Currently operating on six continents, this team is expanding across mining, manufacturing and aviation with products that are allowing organisations to manage every single facet of their improvement program.

You will have the opportunity work within a high performing team of passionate developers working with the latest web technologies and advanced analytics within a young and dynamic company.

Requirements:

4 years development (coding)

Expert in C#, AngularJS, ReactJS

Expert knowledge and experience of .NET Framework and .NET Core

Good knowledge of SQL and its Management Studio

JavaScript and TypeScript

Developing frontend website architecture

Designing for user experience

Educational Requirements:

IT related degree with an average above 65%

Reference Number for this position is SZ52864 which is a permanent position based in Sandton offering a cost to company salary of R550k PA negotiable on experience and ability.

