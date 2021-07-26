An exciting company responsible for manufacturing one of the leading power vehicles have a great opportunity available within their automotive space for an Intermediate JAVA Full Stack Developer/Analyst (UVDM) to join their dynamic team.
Minimum Years of Experience :
4+ years
Location:
Midrand/Rosslyn//Menlyn/Home office rotation
Role Tasks:
- Responsible for detailing business demands and breaking them down
- Conduct appointments with the business stakeholders and external partners to build a common picture of what needs to be done
- Detailing Epics, writing User Stories (+test cases) and Tasks for the
- development team
- Do the refinement for the stories with the team and be the single point of contact for questions
- Outlining problems, opportunities and solutions
- Prepare business value estimation of each requirement together with stakeholders / business
- Monitoring deliverables and ensuring timely completion incl. acceptance of the stakeholder
- Align the design and architecture of the product sustainably
- Work with the development team to live and shape the agile DevOps process -> Agile / Scrum Master task.
- Background in Cloud technology (AWS), IIB, Java and API based products highly desired
- Experience with the used car business of BMW is an advantage
- Experienced communication, social & agile skills
- Analytical thinking and problem solving
- Being detail-oriented and focus on delivering a high level of accuracy
- Processes modeling
- Schedule meetings with business or stakeholders and create presentations / reports to share ideas and findings.
- Development and maintenance on platform / application.
- Meet with end users and gather requirements.
- Facilitate stand-up’s
- Propose and review system design and evaluate Alternatives.
- Review and present to Product Owners.
- Develop systems solutions in line with quality and delivery requirements
- Preparation of system/technical documentation (as per ISO standards)
- User training
- System testing/parallel runs
- System implementation
- System audits/quality assurance
Technical / functional Skills:
- Angular 6/7/8 Java 8
- J2EE
- JDBC
- Junit
- JPQL
- Openshift / Docker / Kubernetes
- Jenkins
- Javascript / Typescript
- Maven
- Gradle
- PostgreSQL
- AWS (Beneficial)
- Webpack (Beneficial)
- Sonarqube (Beneficial)
