Intermediate JAVA Full Stack Developer/Analyst (UVDM)

An exciting company responsible for manufacturing one of the leading power vehicles have a great opportunity available within their automotive space for an Intermediate JAVA Full Stack Developer/Analyst (UVDM) to join their dynamic team.

Minimum Years of Experience :

4+ years

Location:

Midrand/Rosslyn//Menlyn/Home office rotation

Role Tasks:

Responsible for detailing business demands and breaking them down

Conduct appointments with the business stakeholders and external partners to build a common picture of what needs to be done

Detailing Epics, writing User Stories (+test cases) and Tasks for the

development team

Do the refinement for the stories with the team and be the single point of contact for questions

Outlining problems, opportunities and solutions

Prepare business value estimation of each requirement together with stakeholders / business

Monitoring deliverables and ensuring timely completion incl. acceptance of the stakeholder

Align the design and architecture of the product sustainably

Work with the development team to live and shape the agile DevOps process -> Agile / Scrum Master task.

Background in Cloud technology (AWS), IIB, Java and API based products highly desired

Experience with the used car business of BMW is an advantage

Experienced communication, social & agile skills

Analytical thinking and problem solving

Being detail-oriented and focus on delivering a high level of accuracy

Processes modeling

Schedule meetings with business or stakeholders and create presentations / reports to share ideas and findings.

Development and maintenance on platform / application.

Meet with end users and gather requirements.

Facilitate stand-up’s

Propose and review system design and evaluate Alternatives.

Review and present to Product Owners.

Develop systems solutions in line with quality and delivery requirements

Preparation of system/technical documentation (as per ISO standards)

User training

System testing/parallel runs

System implementation

System audits/quality assurance

Technical / functional Skills:

Angular 6/7/8 Java 8

J2EE

JDBC

Junit

JPQL

Openshift / Docker / Kubernetes

Jenkins

Javascript / Typescript

Maven

Gradle

PostgreSQL

AWS (Beneficial)

Webpack (Beneficial)

Sonarqube (Beneficial)

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

