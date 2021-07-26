Intermediate JAVA Full Stack Developer/Analyst (UVDM)

Jul 26, 2021

An exciting company responsible for manufacturing one of the leading power vehicles have a great opportunity available within their automotive space for an Intermediate JAVA Full Stack Developer/Analyst (UVDM) to join their dynamic team.

Minimum Years of Experience :
4+ years

Location:
Midrand/Rosslyn//Menlyn/Home office rotation

Role Tasks:

  • Responsible for detailing business demands and breaking them down
  • Conduct appointments with the business stakeholders and external partners to build a common picture of what needs to be done
  • Detailing Epics, writing User Stories (+test cases) and Tasks for the
  • development team
  • Do the refinement for the stories with the team and be the single point of contact for questions
  • Outlining problems, opportunities and solutions
  • Prepare business value estimation of each requirement together with stakeholders / business
  • Monitoring deliverables and ensuring timely completion incl. acceptance of the stakeholder
  • Align the design and architecture of the product sustainably
  • Work with the development team to live and shape the agile DevOps process -> Agile / Scrum Master task.
  • Background in Cloud technology (AWS), IIB, Java and API based products highly desired
  • Experience with the used car business of BMW is an advantage
  • Experienced communication, social & agile skills
  • Analytical thinking and problem solving
  • Being detail-oriented and focus on delivering a high level of accuracy
  • Processes modeling
  • Schedule meetings with business or stakeholders and create presentations / reports to share ideas and findings.
  • Development and maintenance on platform / application.
  • Meet with end users and gather requirements.
  • Facilitate stand-up’s
  • Propose and review system design and evaluate Alternatives.
  • Review and present to Product Owners.
  • Develop systems solutions in line with quality and delivery requirements
  • Preparation of system/technical documentation (as per ISO standards)
  • User training
  • System testing/parallel runs
  • System implementation
  • System audits/quality assurance

Technical / functional Skills:

  • Angular 6/7/8 Java 8
  • J2EE
  • JDBC
  • Junit
  • JPQL
  • Openshift / Docker / Kubernetes
  • Jenkins
  • Javascript / Typescript
  • Maven
  • Gradle
  • PostgreSQL
  • AWS (Beneficial)
  • Webpack (Beneficial)
  • Sonarqube (Beneficial)

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

