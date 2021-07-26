IT Support Agent

JOB OVERVIEW/ROLE PURPOSE
- Assist clients with all support queries
- Escalate all queries that are not solved
- Call logging, maintenance and resolution
- Following-up on service requests via phone and e-mail
- Provide product feedback/customer suggestions to Operations and Support Centre Manager
Qualifications
- Matric &/ NQF 4
- Relevant IT Qualification, Diploma or Certification
Needed requirements:
- Fluent in English and one other official language
- Computer Literate – basic working knowledge of Microsoft Office Programs
- Ability to work Shifts on a rotating basis
- Valid driver’s license and access to a reliable vehicle
- Team Membership Ability
- Excellent Communication Skills
- Conflict Management Skills
- Organisational & Administrative Skills
- Customer Service Orientation
- Prioritising & Multi-Tasking Ability
Experience & Skills
- Minimum of 1 year work experience in a Technical IT Support role
- Minimum of 6 months to 1 year in a Payment Solutions industry
Duties
Providing clients with knowledgeable, efficient support in order to ensure that their systems are functioning correctly and those transactions can be processed and escalate all irregularities promptly?
- Being knowledgeable on all products offered and ensuring that all functionality changes / upgrades are understood
- Answering calls promptly
- Applying expertise in resolving problems or answering queries
- Using correct procedure in order to escalate queries promptly
- Providing comprehensive and timely feedback to clients when necessary
- System Reports
- PN Enquiries
- Usernames & Passwords
- Response Code Queries
- AET Queries
- STP Queries
- Retrieving of Dispute Documents
- Debit Order Queries
- eWallet Enquiries
- Adhering to procedures set out in the Standard Operating Procedure
Desired Skills:
- IT Support
- Client Customer Support
- Direct Debit Support
- Payment Solutions Support
- IT Technical Support
- Reporting
About The Employer:
Financial: Payment Solutions Provider
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid