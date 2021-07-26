IT Support Agent

JOB OVERVIEW/ROLE PURPOSE

Assist clients with all support queries

Escalate all queries that are not solved

Call logging, maintenance and resolution

Following-up on service requests via phone and e-mail

Provide product feedback/customer suggestions to Operations and Support Centre Manager

Qualifications

Matric &/ NQF 4

Relevant IT Qualification, Diploma or Certification

Needed requirements:

Fluent in English and one other official language

Computer Literate – basic working knowledge of Microsoft Office Programs

Ability to work Shifts on a rotating basis

Valid driver’s license and access to a reliable vehicle

Team Membership Ability

Excellent Communication Skills

Conflict Management Skills

Organisational & Administrative Skills

Customer Service Orientation

Prioritising & Multi-Tasking Ability

Experience & Skills

Minimum of 1 year work experience in a Technical IT Support role

Minimum of 6 months to 1 year in a Payment Solutions industry

Duties

Providing clients with knowledgeable, efficient support in order to ensure that their systems are functioning correctly and those transactions can be processed and escalate all irregularities promptly?

Being knowledgeable on all products offered and ensuring that all functionality changes / upgrades are understood

Answering calls promptly

Applying expertise in resolving problems or answering queries

Using correct procedure in order to escalate queries promptly

Providing comprehensive and timely feedback to clients when necessary

System Reports

PN Enquiries

Usernames & Passwords

Response Code Queries

AET Queries

STP Queries

Retrieving of Dispute Documents

Debit Order Queries

eWallet Enquiries

Adhering to procedures set out in the Standard Operating Procedure

Desired Skills:

IT Support

Client Customer Support

Direct Debit Support

Payment Solutions Support

IT Technical Support

Reporting

About The Employer:

Financial: Payment Solutions Provider

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

Learn more/Apply for this position