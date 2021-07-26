Java Developer

A continuously growing company within the banking industry is looking for a Java Developer to join a successful team providing software solutions to design, develop and implement solutions to meet business requirements in accordance with specification provided.

Experience and Qualification

At least 5 years development experience

Tertiary Qualification (Advantageous)

Hibernate

Java

J2EE

JSP

Maven

Spring

Websphere

Kubernetes and Docker (Highly advantageous)

Javascript

CSS

HTML

