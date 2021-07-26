Minor Works Project Manager

Johannesburg

CTC Salary Band: R319,111.00 Per Annum to R425,481.00 Per Annum

Fire Management Company seeks a Minor Works Project Manager to plan and manage the implementation and profitability of small works projects, to monitor and manage OSHEM and operational compliance on small works projects, and to support sales and marketing by identifying opportunities and supporting the sales process.

KPAs:

Project Planning and Resourcing, Project Management, Project Financial Management, OSHEM and Compliance Management, Sales and Marketing Support, Reporting

Requirements:

NQF 6 in Project Management in the built environment is required.

In the absence of relevant qualifications, experience in the relevant field and at the relevant level will be considered.

1 – 3 years in project management of built environment projects is required.

Experience in a fire protection environment is preferred.

Head of the department – is clearly looking for someone who has experience in our industry but second to this would be from the wet services or HVAC industry/Building Industry – Commercial building (strictly no candidates from residential building industry)

Competencies:

Planning and organizing,

Budgeting,

Project management,

Contract management,

Written communication,

Risk management,

Quality management,

Service provider management

Please send your CV to [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Certificate

