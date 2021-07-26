.NET developer

Job & Company Description:

As a C# .Net developer you will be responsible for developing business solutions while upholding company architectural processes. Restructuring existing code and documentation of present code. Participate in management meetings and deliverance of project timelines.

Eduaction:

Degree or National Diploma in Software Engineering or Computer Science

Job Experience & Skills Required:

About 5 – 7 years experience as a C# developer using technologies:

Waterfall/Agile

.Net Framework, C#

UML, XML

ESB or MQ

JavaScript/Cache Object Scrip/Fscript

Web services Rest , Soap

Healthcare industry

