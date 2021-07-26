Python Software Developer at Ntice Search

My client, an established direct selling company, is looking for a Python Software Developer to assist in building, maintaining, and improving back-end applications and processes.Duties

Developing and maintaining applications for web and/or API access, typically in Python

Integration to other systems via APIs

Involved in the implementation of DevOps practices including CI/CD, automated cloud deployments and hosting architecture

Involved and participating in the overall application lifecycle

Collaborating with Front-end developers and other team members

Define and communicate technical and design requirements

Provide training, help and support to other team members

Develop functional and sustainable web applications

Integration of data storage solutions including relational databases, key-value stores, and cloud blob stores

Troubleshoot and debug applications

Learn/follow new and emerging technologies

Stay up to date with current best practices

Collaborate with a multidisciplinary team of designers, developers and system administrators

Requirements

BSc Degree in Computer Science or similar relevant field

4 years experience as a Back-end developer

4 years experience with programming Python

Familiarity with an ORM (Object Relational Mapper) library

Able to integrate multiple data sources and databases into one system

Understanding of the threading limitations of Python, and multi-process architecture

Basic understanding of front-end technologies, such as JavaScript, HTML5, and CSS3

Understanding of security compliance

Knowledge of user authentication and authorisation between multiple systems, servers, and environments

Understanding of fundamental design principles behind a scalable application

Familiarity with event-driven programming in Python

Able to create database schemas that represent and support business processes

Strong unit test and debugging skills

Proficient understanding of git for code versioning

Knowledge of at least one Python web framework (such as Django or Flask) advantageous

Strong Linux experience advantageous

Cloud architecture experience advantageous

