Python Software Developer at Ntice Search

Jul 26, 2021

My client, an established direct selling company, is looking for a Python Software Developer to assist in building, maintaining, and improving back-end applications and processes.Duties

  • Developing and maintaining applications for web and/or API access, typically in Python
  • Integration to other systems via APIs
  • Involved in the implementation of DevOps practices including CI/CD, automated cloud deployments and hosting architecture
  • Involved and participating in the overall application lifecycle
  • Collaborating with Front-end developers and other team members
  • Define and communicate technical and design requirements
  • Provide training, help and support to other team members
  • Develop functional and sustainable web applications
  • Integration of data storage solutions including relational databases, key-value stores, and cloud blob stores
  • Troubleshoot and debug applications
  • Learn/follow new and emerging technologies
  • Stay up to date with current best practices
  • Collaborate with a multidisciplinary team of designers, developers and system administrators

Requirements

  • BSc Degree in Computer Science or similar relevant field
  • 4 years experience as a Back-end developer
  • 4 years experience with programming Python
  • Familiarity with an ORM (Object Relational Mapper) library
  • Able to integrate multiple data sources and databases into one system
  • Understanding of the threading limitations of Python, and multi-process architecture
  • Basic understanding of front-end technologies, such as JavaScript, HTML5, and CSS3
  • Understanding of security compliance
  • Knowledge of user authentication and authorisation between multiple systems, servers, and environments
  • Understanding of fundamental design principles behind a scalable application
  • Familiarity with event-driven programming in Python
  • Able to create database schemas that represent and support business processes
  • Strong unit test and debugging skills
  • Proficient understanding of git for code versioning
  • Knowledge of at least one Python web framework (such as Django or Flask) advantageous
  • Strong Linux experience advantageous
  • Cloud architecture experience advantageous

Learn more/Apply for this position