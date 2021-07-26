Sales Services Support Administrator (5 months con at Rand Mutual Holding (Pty) Ltd

THE JOB AT A GLANCE

As the Sales Services Support Administrator, you will be reporting into the Team Leader for Sales Services Support, where you will be to supporting sales team with all related administrative and coordination functions for effective and efficient service delivery to all stakeholders.

WHAT WILL YOU DO?

To provide administrative support in an office environment

Attend to visitors and deal with inquiries on the phone and face to face

Supply information to the (internal and external) customers

Record and calculate commission payable

Manage sales tracking tools and report on important information.

Keep record of sales trends.

Liaise with Key account executive to develop specific sales strategies and ensuring happy clients.

Stay up to date with new product and feature launches and ensure sales team is on board.

Inter department enquiry management.

Excellent customer service and effective communication.

General administration support to Key account Executive.

Standby assistance to Key account executive.

Telephonic and e-mail query management and effective feedback to clients.

NON-COID New business management and professional feedback.

Weekly and monthly reports management.

Provide data and guides to help the sales team.

Develop and monitor performance indicators.

WHAT YOU’LL BRING TO THE TABLE?

Matric

NQF5/diploma in business management

3 years sales administrative support experience

Minimum of 1 years experience in similar support role

RE5 certificate

WHAT WILL YOU GET IN RETURN?

We offer great opportunities for personal and professional development in a stable company thats 127 years strong. The role comes with a competitive salary package and various benefits. Flexible work arrangements (combination of remote and in the office). Furthermore you will be a part of a dedicated group of colleagues who value teamwork and collaboration.

Turnaround time

The shortlisting process will only start once the application due date has been reached. The time taken to complete this process will depend on how far you progress and the availability of managers. Kindly note that should you not receive a response within 21 days please consider your application unsuccessful.

Closing date: 30 July 2021

Our Commitment to transformation:

In accordance with the employment equity plan of Rand Mutual Assurance and its employment equity goals and targets, preference may be given, but is not limited, to candidates from under-represented designated groups.

