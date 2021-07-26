SAP Consultant

An exciting company responsible for manufacturing one of the leading power vehicles have a great opportunity available within their automotive space for a SAP EWM, WM, MM Consultant to join their dynamic team.

Minimum years of experience : 6 + Years

Minimum qualification required:

Relevant IT / Business Degree or equivalent experience.

Certification in SAP WM and/or EWM

Generic technical / Functional skills :

SAP Module Configuration

Development documentation

Analyse and solve SAP Module issues

Conduct SAP Module process configuration

Update and maintain all SAP Module functional documentation

Analyse and scope End-user authorisation roles

Conduct Unit tests, Integration tests and System Integration security tests

Proactively propose solutions to improve the support of (new) business processes

Support the functional team with issues and provide a solutions-based approach

Specific Technical / Functional Skills:

SAP EWM, WM, MM.

Extended knowledge across all Logistical SAP modules however good knowledge on the Warehouse management. Initial focus on in/outbound, inventory, returns and master data.

Ability to assist with problem identification and possible solution by means of skills such as code debugging.

The following functional skills are essential:

Ability to analyse the business processes in Warehouse Management.

Documentation of as-is and to-be business processes.

Coordinate with other module SAP Consultants for Integration requirements.

Provide System Proposal / System Design Specifications to Technical team for any Customized developments objects.

Preparation of test cases and user manuals.

Support experience.

S/4HANA Functional experience will be advantageous.

Solution Manager experience will be advantageous.

Responsibilities:

Understand the business requirements, preparing AS-IS, and TO-BE documents and get sign-off from users for Business Blueprint document.

ABAP debugging beneficial (Workbench related knowledge of new development/enhancements).

Setting up the organization structure of Materials Management and perform all relevant configuration for example Purchase Organisation, Valuation Area Plants, Storage Location and Warehouse structure etc.

Preparation of testing documents and perform internal testing.

Preparation of Master Data templates for various objects like Material Master, Vendor Master, Excise Master, Info-records, Source List and Purchase Orders.

Integration testing with other modules.

Understand interfaces, IDOC and RFC’s processing.

Preparing the cut over strategy for MM objects.

Preparing User manuals and conducting training to business process owners.

Go-live preparation and post Go-live support.

Interaction with clients through meetings, calls and emails.

Handling Tickets and Tasks with the responsibility for closing the same within defined SLA’s (Service Level Agreements)

Responsible for troubleshooting issues for the system and providing support.

Executing the required changes through configuration.

Executing the analysis and resolution of Production Support calls.

Raising Change Requests (CR’s) and writing Functional Specifications for them.

Preparing test data for testing of CR’s (Change Requests).

Testing CR’s (Change Requests) and preparing test results.

Carrying out regression testing.

Interact with consultants of other modules

