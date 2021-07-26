SAP Consultant

Jul 26, 2021

An exciting company responsible for manufacturing one of the leading power vehicles have a great opportunity available within their automotive space for a SAP EWM, WM, MM Consultant to join their dynamic team.

Minimum years of experience : 6 + Years

Minimum qualification required:

  • Relevant IT / Business Degree or equivalent experience.
  • Certification in SAP WM and/or EWM

Generic technical / Functional skills :

  • SAP Module Configuration
  • Development documentation
  • Analyse and solve SAP Module issues
  • Conduct SAP Module process configuration
  • Update and maintain all SAP Module functional documentation
  • Analyse and scope End-user authorisation roles
  • Conduct Unit tests, Integration tests and System Integration security tests
  • Proactively propose solutions to improve the support of (new) business processes
  • Support the functional team with issues and provide a solutions-based approach

Specific Technical / Functional Skills:

  • SAP EWM, WM, MM.
  • Extended knowledge across all Logistical SAP modules however good knowledge on the Warehouse management. Initial focus on in/outbound, inventory, returns and master data.
  • Ability to assist with problem identification and possible solution by means of skills such as code debugging.
  • The following functional skills are essential:
  • Ability to analyse the business processes in Warehouse Management.
  • Documentation of as-is and to-be business processes.
  • Coordinate with other module SAP Consultants for Integration requirements.
  • Provide System Proposal / System Design Specifications to Technical team for any Customized developments objects.
  • Preparation of test cases and user manuals.
  • Support experience.
  • S/4HANA Functional experience will be advantageous.
  • Solution Manager experience will be advantageous.

Responsibilities:

  • Understand the business requirements, preparing AS-IS, and TO-BE documents and get sign-off from users for Business Blueprint document.
  • ABAP debugging beneficial (Workbench related knowledge of new development/enhancements).
  • Setting up the organization structure of Materials Management and perform all relevant configuration for example Purchase Organisation, Valuation Area Plants, Storage Location and Warehouse structure etc.
  • Preparation of testing documents and perform internal testing.
  • Preparation of Master Data templates for various objects like Material Master, Vendor Master, Excise Master, Info-records, Source List and Purchase Orders.
  • Integration testing with other modules.
  • Understand interfaces, IDOC and RFC’s processing.
  • Preparing the cut over strategy for MM objects.
  • Preparing User manuals and conducting training to business process owners.
  • Go-live preparation and post Go-live support.
  • Interaction with clients through meetings, calls and emails.
  • Handling Tickets and Tasks with the responsibility for closing the same within defined SLA’s (Service Level Agreements)
  • Responsible for troubleshooting issues for the system and providing support.
  • Executing the required changes through configuration.
  • Executing the analysis and resolution of Production Support calls.
  • Raising Change Requests (CR’s) and writing Functional Specifications for them.
  • Preparing test data for testing of CR’s (Change Requests).
  • Testing CR’s (Change Requests) and preparing test results.
  • Carrying out regression testing.
  • Interact with consultants of other modules

Desired Skills:

  • EWM
  • WM
  • MM
  • S4HANA
  • Solman
  • Solution Manager

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

