SAP Consultant

An exciting company responsible for manufacturing one of the leading power vehicles have a great opportunity available within their automotive space for a SAP EWM, WM, MM Consultant to join their dynamic team.
Minimum years of experience : 6 + Years
Minimum qualification required:
- Relevant IT / Business Degree or equivalent experience.
- Certification in SAP WM and/or EWM
Generic technical / Functional skills :
- SAP Module Configuration
- Development documentation
- Analyse and solve SAP Module issues
- Conduct SAP Module process configuration
- Update and maintain all SAP Module functional documentation
- Analyse and scope End-user authorisation roles
- Conduct Unit tests, Integration tests and System Integration security tests
- Proactively propose solutions to improve the support of (new) business processes
- Support the functional team with issues and provide a solutions-based approach
Specific Technical / Functional Skills:
- SAP EWM, WM, MM.
- Extended knowledge across all Logistical SAP modules however good knowledge on the Warehouse management. Initial focus on in/outbound, inventory, returns and master data.
- Ability to assist with problem identification and possible solution by means of skills such as code debugging.
- The following functional skills are essential:
- Ability to analyse the business processes in Warehouse Management.
- Documentation of as-is and to-be business processes.
- Coordinate with other module SAP Consultants for Integration requirements.
- Provide System Proposal / System Design Specifications to Technical team for any Customized developments objects.
- Preparation of test cases and user manuals.
- Support experience.
- S/4HANA Functional experience will be advantageous.
- Solution Manager experience will be advantageous.
Responsibilities:
- Understand the business requirements, preparing AS-IS, and TO-BE documents and get sign-off from users for Business Blueprint document.
- ABAP debugging beneficial (Workbench related knowledge of new development/enhancements).
- Setting up the organization structure of Materials Management and perform all relevant configuration for example Purchase Organisation, Valuation Area Plants, Storage Location and Warehouse structure etc.
- Preparation of testing documents and perform internal testing.
- Preparation of Master Data templates for various objects like Material Master, Vendor Master, Excise Master, Info-records, Source List and Purchase Orders.
- Integration testing with other modules.
- Understand interfaces, IDOC and RFC’s processing.
- Preparing the cut over strategy for MM objects.
- Preparing User manuals and conducting training to business process owners.
- Go-live preparation and post Go-live support.
- Interaction with clients through meetings, calls and emails.
- Handling Tickets and Tasks with the responsibility for closing the same within defined SLA’s (Service Level Agreements)
- Responsible for troubleshooting issues for the system and providing support.
- Executing the required changes through configuration.
- Executing the analysis and resolution of Production Support calls.
- Raising Change Requests (CR’s) and writing Functional Specifications for them.
- Preparing test data for testing of CR’s (Change Requests).
- Testing CR’s (Change Requests) and preparing test results.
- Carrying out regression testing.
- Interact with consultants of other modules
Apply today for more information!
Desired Skills:
- EWM
- WM
- MM
- S4HANA
- Solman
- Solution Manager
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree