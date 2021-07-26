Senior Developer at Ntice Search

My client, a well-known financial services provider, is looking for a Senior Developer to be accountable for solutions analysis and development. You will be required to design, develop and modify solutions or modules based on functional and system requirements.Duties:
- Implement development best practices
- Evaluate projects from a technical view
- Provide development technical specifications / user story and tasks that are aligned with functional solution specifications from business/product requirements
- Implement the preferred development methodology, standards and processes
- Document all relevant development components according to the development templates
- Develop, maintain and support existing and new .Net/Java applications (including databases)
- Provide high quality development components in line with solution specifications
- Interact with the testing team and provide guidance on solution deployment
- Read, interpret and implement functional specifications into development components
- Participate in integration testing
- Verify quality by performing peer reviews and confirming tests
- Assist with ad hoc issue analysis and resolution including production support
- Review and implement UI prototype (user interface or report design and layout mock-ups)
- Review product design with lead
- Apply secure coding practices to ensure compliance
- Participate in code walk-through and process meetings
- Provide weekly updates on project status
- Mentor peers in terms of technology, good practice and design
- Commit to keep abreast of latest developments
- Provide input to new solutions and technology should be developing or implement
Requirements:
- Computer Sciences related degree or diploma
- 4 – 8 years related experience
- Full Stack developer experience
- Experience in a high pressured, deadline driven environment
- Reliable transport with a valid driver’s license
- .Net platform with C# experience
- SQL database experience essential
- Web services and JWT
- SDLC application development, implement and post implementation review
- Implement efforts (UAT, environment setup and end user support)
- Sound Knowledge in creating design diagrams and application models
- Java experience advantageous
- AZURE experience advantageous