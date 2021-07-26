Senior Developer at Ntice Search

My client, a well-known financial services provider, is looking for a Senior Developer to be accountable for solutions analysis and development. You will be required to design, develop and modify solutions or modules based on functional and system requirements.Duties:

Implement development best practices

Evaluate projects from a technical view

Provide development technical specifications / user story and tasks that are aligned with functional solution specifications from business/product requirements

Implement the preferred development methodology, standards and processes

Document all relevant development components according to the development templates

Develop, maintain and support existing and new .Net/Java applications (including databases)

Provide high quality development components in line with solution specifications

Interact with the testing team and provide guidance on solution deployment

Read, interpret and implement functional specifications into development components

Participate in integration testing

Verify quality by performing peer reviews and confirming tests

Assist with ad hoc issue analysis and resolution including production support

Review and implement UI prototype (user interface or report design and layout mock-ups)

Review product design with lead

Apply secure coding practices to ensure compliance

Participate in code walk-through and process meetings

Provide weekly updates on project status

Mentor peers in terms of technology, good practice and design

Commit to keep abreast of latest developments

Provide input to new solutions and technology should be developing or implement

Requirements:

Computer Sciences related degree or diploma

4 – 8 years related experience

Full Stack developer experience

Experience in a high pressured, deadline driven environment

Reliable transport with a valid driver’s license

.Net platform with C# experience

SQL database experience essential

Web services and JWT

SDLC application development, implement and post implementation review

Implement efforts (UAT, environment setup and end user support)

Sound Knowledge in creating design diagrams and application models

Java experience advantageous

AZURE experience advantageous

