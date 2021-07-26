An exciting company responsible for manufacturing one of the leading power vehicles have a great opportunity available within their automotive space for an Senior Java Developer (Angular) to join their dynamic team.
Minimum Years of Experience :
- At least 8-10 years JAVA development experience
- Extensive experience in implementing and monitoring solutions
- Experience in testing (manual or automated testing)
- Agile working experience advantageous
Location:
Midrand/Menlyn/Rosslyn/Home Office rotation
Role Tasks:
- Strong working knowledge of software
- development tools, techniques, and approaches to build application solutions in collaboration with partners in Munich, Travel international
- Meet with end users and gather requirements.
- Propose and review system design and evaluate alternatives.
- Review and present proposed system solution to IT Project Manager / Leader and User Management or System owner.
- Develop systems solutions in line with quality and delivery requirements
- Preparation of system/technical documentation (as per ISO standards)
- Facilitate stand-up’s
- User training
- System testing/parallel runs
- System implementation
- System audits/quality assurance
- Penetration testing and compliance
- Manage application incidents, problems and
- incidents in line with BMW Group Operations policies and standards.
Technical / Functional Skills:
- Angular (mandatory)
- JAVA EE / JAVA
- Developing on AWS
- EJB
- RESTful and SOAP services
- SQL (Oracle, Postgres)
- TDD / Test Driven Development
- IntelliJ / WebStorm
- KAFKA
- Build Tools (Maven/ Gradle/ Gulp/grunt/ webpack)
- Jenkins (CI (Continuous Integration) / DevOps)
- GIT
- Node.JS
- Jira, Confluence
Advantageous:
- Working on Agile Environment (Jira, Confluence)
- Micro Services
- DevOps
- PaaS Knowledge (Cloud)
- Java EE Container (Glassfish (Payara), Tomcat, JBoss, Websphere)
- Git, Bitbucket, SVN
- IoC / Dependency Injection
- JavaScript + JS UI frameworks (ReactJS / Angular 5, NodeJS)
- HTML5, CSS3
Apply now for more information!
Desired Skills:
- HTML
- JAVA
- DevOps
- Git
- Angular
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years