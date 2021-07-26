Senior Java Developer (Angular)

An exciting company responsible for manufacturing one of the leading power vehicles have a great opportunity available within their automotive space for an Senior Java Developer (Angular) to join their dynamic team.

Minimum Years of Experience :

At least 8-10 years JAVA development experience

Extensive experience in implementing and monitoring solutions

Experience in testing (manual or automated testing)

Agile working experience advantageous

Location:

Midrand/Menlyn/Rosslyn/Home Office rotation

Role Tasks:

Strong working knowledge of software

development tools, techniques, and approaches to build application solutions in collaboration with partners in Munich, Travel international

Meet with end users and gather requirements.

Propose and review system design and evaluate alternatives.

Review and present proposed system solution to IT Project Manager / Leader and User Management or System owner.

Develop systems solutions in line with quality and delivery requirements

Preparation of system/technical documentation (as per ISO standards)

Facilitate stand-up’s

User training

System testing/parallel runs

System implementation

System audits/quality assurance

Penetration testing and compliance

Manage application incidents, problems and

incidents in line with BMW Group Operations policies and standards.

Technical / Functional Skills:

Angular (mandatory)

JAVA EE / JAVA

Developing on AWS

EJB

RESTful and SOAP services

SQL (Oracle, Postgres)

TDD / Test Driven Development

IntelliJ / WebStorm

KAFKA

Build Tools (Maven/ Gradle/ Gulp/grunt/ webpack)

Jenkins (CI (Continuous Integration) / DevOps)

GIT

Node.JS

Jira, Confluence

Advantageous:

Working on Agile Environment (Jira, Confluence)

Micro Services

DevOps

PaaS Knowledge (Cloud)

Java EE Container (Glassfish (Payara), Tomcat, JBoss, Websphere)

Git, Bitbucket, SVN

IoC / Dependency Injection

JavaScript + JS UI frameworks (ReactJS / Angular 5, NodeJS)

HTML5, CSS3

Apply now for more information!

Desired Skills:

HTML

JAVA

DevOps

Git

Angular

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Learn more/Apply for this position