Senior Sharepoint IT Consultant

Our client requires a Senior Sharepoint Consultant who will be responsible for developing an intern’s recruitment portal on the Microsoft SharePoint platform. The Consultants are expected to co-create the platform with designated offcials from the HSRC IT department and ensure training and capacity development across all aspects of the design, development, testing and implementation of the platform according to specifications which will be provided. The Consultants will also be expected to produce a detailed training manual and provide all relevant and detailed documentation
on the system/portal.Requirements
Minimum of 4 years of web design and development experience in SharePoint
Experience in relational database design and implementation with Microsoft SQL
Knowledge of Microsoft Office 365 and SharePoint Online
Experience in creating workflows using SharePoint Designer
Experience in Front-end and back-end development
REST API knowledge/integration
Extensive knowledge of C#, ASP.NET, and .NET Frameworks
Knowledge of JavaScript, HTML, CSS, XML, jQuery
Ability to prepare and present training to business users (Site Owners, Channel Owners, etc.)
Ability to migrate information from
Proven experience in training and capacity development of IT personnel in the design, testing,
implementation and management of such system
About The Employer:
