Senior Sharepoint IT Consultant

Our client requires a Senior Sharepoint Consultant who will be responsible for developing an intern’s recruitment portal on the Microsoft SharePoint platform. The Consultants are expected to co-create the platform with designated offcials from the HSRC IT department and ensure training and capacity development across all aspects of the design, development, testing and implementation of the platform according to specifications which will be provided. The Consultants will also be expected to produce a detailed training manual and provide all relevant and detailed documentation

on the system/portal.Requirements

Minimum of 4 years of web design and development experience in SharePoint

Experience in relational database design and implementation with Microsoft SQL

Knowledge of Microsoft Office 365 and SharePoint Online

Experience in creating workflows using SharePoint Designer

Experience in Front-end and back-end development

REST API knowledge/integration

Extensive knowledge of C#, ASP.NET, and .NET Frameworks

Knowledge of JavaScript, HTML, CSS, XML, jQuery

Ability to prepare and present training to business users (Site Owners, Channel Owners, etc.)

Ability to migrate information from

Proven experience in training and capacity development of IT personnel in the design, testing,

implementation and management of such system

