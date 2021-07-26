Senior Software Developer (Web) – Use your brilliant talents to make magical software!
Recruiting a powerhouse Senior Developer responsible for performing software and application development for a UK based company with operations in South Africa, based in Bryanston.
The Position: We’re looking for a tech-savvy professional with proficient use of software and development skills. The pay range on offer is R50 000.00 to R70 000.00 Package Per Month, based on skills, tech stack and qualifications.
How to Apply:
For your application to be considered, please email your CV to Tatum Martin on [Email Address Removed] – only candidates with suitable Software Web Development experience will be contacted.
Assessment: Coding Challenge to be completed
Requirements:
- Completed Matric – essential
- Completed Degree in IT (Computer Science or related) – essential requirement
- 5+ years Software (Web) Development
- Extensive knowledge of Software Development and its technologies
- Solid experience in coding
- Strong knowledge of user interfaces
- Broad and extensive knowledge of the Software Development process and its technologies
- Strong knowledge of computer languages as Java / C++ / Angular / C# / Javascript / Json / SQL
- Strong background in coding
- Strong knowledge of HTML technologies and web frameworks
- Experience with database creation and maintenance
- User interface development experience using languages such as CSS / HTML / HTML 5 / Javascript / Json
- Experience with developing mobile optimized websites and apps
Tech Stack:
- HTML / HTML 5
- Javascript
- CSS
- jQuery
- Java
- C++
- Angular
- C#
- Json
- SQL
Responsibilities:
- Write Code
- Design and Implement Software
- Analyze Data
- Develop software solutions to meet the needs of Askari and its customers and clients
- Create documentation for new systems and applications
- Testing and debugging of source code and applications
- Evaluate existing applications and perform improvements , updates and modifications
- Consulting with internal departments, customers and partners on projects
- Define data structures, application solutions appropriate for the organization and its clients customers and partners
- Design and develop complex application systems using advanced technology platforms
- Assist with integration to third party applications
- Design and build prototypes and designs
- Participate and assist in application architecture functions
- Performing coding assignments
- Reviewing code work for accuracy and functionality
- Creating and implementing design plans
- Analyzing code segments regularly
- Delegating tasks to team members
- Keeping up-to-date with industry trends and technology developments
Note:
- Technical Assessment to be completed
- Applicants must be South African with a valid South African ID
- We will reply on applications that get shortlisted only. Therefore, please deem your application as unsuccessful if you have not received feedback after 7 days
- Work references, criminal checks and qualification checks will be done on the successful candidate
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree