Software Developer Intermediate to Senior Java Developer

Jul 26, 2021

An exciting company responsible for manufacturing one of the leading power vehicles have a great opportunity available within their automotive space for an Software Developer Intermediate to Senior Java Developer to join their dynamic team.

Minimum Years of Experience :
4+ years

Location:
Midrand/Menlyn/Rosslyn/ Home office rotation

Role Tasks:

  • Part of a team working as a Java developer to enable BMW IT to support BMW Central Ordering processes within the ProFLEX project.
  • Development of features in collaboration with partners in Munich.
  • Travel to Munich
  • Meet with end users and gather requirements.
  • Propose and review system design and evaluate alternatives.
  • Review and present proposed system solution to IT Project Manager / Leader and User Management or System owner.
  • Develop systems solutions
  • in line with quality and delivery requirements
  • Preparation of system/technical documentation (as per ISO standards)
  • Facilitate stand-up’s
  • User training
  • System testing/parallel runs
  • System implementation
  • System audits/quality assurance
  • Penetration testing and compliance

Technical / Functional Skills:

  • Angular (mandatory)
  • JAVA EE / JAVA
  • EJB
  • Developing on AWS
  • RESTful and SOAP services
  • SQL (Oracle, Postgres)
  • TDD / Test Driven Development
  • IntelliJ / WebStorm
  • KAFKA
  • Build Tools (Maven/ Gradle/ Gulp/grunt/ webpack)
  • Jenkins (CI (Continuous Integration) / DevOps)
  • GIT
  • Node.JS
  • Jira, Confluence

Advantageous:

  • Working on Agile Environment (Jira, Confluence)
  • Micro Services
  • DevOps
  • PaaS Knowledge (Cloud)
  • Java EE Container (Glassfish
  • (Payara), Tomcat, JBoss, Websphere)
  • Git, Bitbucket, SVN
  • IoC / Dependency Injection
  • JavaScript + JS UI frameworks (ReactJS / Angular 5, NodeJS)
  • HTML5, CSS3

Desired Skills:

  • HTML
  • Javascript
  • Git
  • Devops
  • Jira
  • SQL
  • AWS
  • Angular

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

