Software Developer Intermediate to Senior Java Developer

An exciting company responsible for manufacturing one of the leading power vehicles have a great opportunity available within their automotive space for an Software Developer Intermediate to Senior Java Developer to join their dynamic team.

Minimum Years of Experience :

4+ years

Location:

Midrand/Menlyn/Rosslyn/ Home office rotation

Role Tasks:

Part of a team working as a Java developer to enable BMW IT to support BMW Central Ordering processes within the ProFLEX project.

Development of features in collaboration with partners in Munich.

Travel to Munich

Meet with end users and gather requirements.

Propose and review system design and evaluate alternatives.

Review and present proposed system solution to IT Project Manager / Leader and User Management or System owner.

Develop systems solutions

in line with quality and delivery requirements

Preparation of system/technical documentation (as per ISO standards)

Facilitate stand-up’s

User training

System testing/parallel runs

System implementation

System audits/quality assurance

Penetration testing and compliance

Technical / Functional Skills:

Angular (mandatory)

JAVA EE / JAVA

EJB

Developing on AWS

RESTful and SOAP services

SQL (Oracle, Postgres)

TDD / Test Driven Development

IntelliJ / WebStorm

KAFKA

Build Tools (Maven/ Gradle/ Gulp/grunt/ webpack)

Jenkins (CI (Continuous Integration) / DevOps)

GIT

Node.JS

Jira, Confluence

Advantageous:

Working on Agile Environment (Jira, Confluence)

Micro Services

DevOps

PaaS Knowledge (Cloud)

Java EE Container (Glassfish

(Payara), Tomcat, JBoss, Websphere)

Git, Bitbucket, SVN

IoC / Dependency Injection

JavaScript + JS UI frameworks (ReactJS / Angular 5, NodeJS)

HTML5, CSS3

Desired Skills:

HTML

Javascript

Git

Devops

Jira

SQL

AWS

Angular

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

