An exciting company responsible for manufacturing one of the leading power vehicles have a great opportunity available within their automotive space for an Software Developer_Senior Java Developer / AWS Cloud Specialist to join their dynamic team.
Minimum Years of Experience :
8+ years
Location:
Midrand/Menlyn/Rosslyn/ Home office rotation
Role Tasks:
- Develop and operate production ready business applications
- Liaise with customer, team members and external vendors
- Deploy applications in AWS (via Jenkins and with scripting and automation)
- Monitoring and operation of applications within AWS CloudWatch.
- Applying cloud-security patterns and concepts to the solutions and deployments
Technical / Functional Skills:
- Familiarity with Microservices Architecture, Cloud Architecture and Container Architecture
- At least 8 years’ worth of experience using back-end technologies such as, Node.js & Java.
- Experience with cloud technologies (Amazon AWS is strongly preferred):
- AWS Serverless Framework o AWS Lambda, API Gateway, Cloudwatch, DynamoDB, SQS o Automated deployment and configuration of components and systems o IaaS knowledge, e.g. deployment and maintenance of Linux VMs
- Virtual networks, including communication with on-premise networks
- Authentication, authorization concepts (OAuth2, OpenID Connect).
- Continuous Integration, Continuous Delivery (design, configuration and operation)
- Infrastructure as Code (Cloud formation templates, Terraform), Configuration Management (e.g. Ansible)
- Monitoring and log analytics
- Experience with Docker / Kubernetes
- Experience with Databases both Sql and NoSql
- Experience with:
- Web Services Design & Deployment, REST, GIT.
- Experience with Design / Architecture Patterns
- Experience in AGILE or SCRUM.
- Experience CI/CD Tools like Jenkins, SonarQube, Nexus, Artifactory.
Desired Skills:
- Agile
- Scrum
- GIT
- Docker
- Kubernetes
- SQL
- Cloudwatch
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years