Software Developer_Senior Java Developer / AWS Cloud Specialist

An exciting company responsible for manufacturing one of the leading power vehicles have a great opportunity available within their automotive space for an Software Developer_Senior Java Developer / AWS Cloud Specialist to join their dynamic team.

Minimum Years of Experience :

8+ years

Location:

Midrand/Menlyn/Rosslyn/ Home office rotation

Role Tasks:

Develop and operate production ready business applications

Liaise with customer, team members and external vendors

Deploy applications in AWS (via Jenkins and with scripting and automation)

Monitoring and operation of applications within AWS CloudWatch.

Applying cloud-security patterns and concepts to the solutions and deployments

Technical / Functional Skills:

Familiarity with Microservices Architecture, Cloud Architecture and Container Architecture

At least 8 years’ worth of experience using back-end technologies such as, Node.js & Java.

Experience with cloud technologies (Amazon AWS is strongly preferred):

AWS Serverless Framework o AWS Lambda, API Gateway, Cloudwatch, DynamoDB, SQS o Automated deployment and configuration of components and systems o IaaS knowledge, e.g. deployment and maintenance of Linux VMs

Virtual networks, including communication with on-premise networks

Authentication, authorization concepts (OAuth2, OpenID Connect).

Continuous Integration, Continuous Delivery (design, configuration and operation)

Infrastructure as Code (Cloud formation templates, Terraform), Configuration Management (e.g. Ansible)

Monitoring and log analytics

Experience with Docker / Kubernetes

Experience with Databases both Sql and NoSql

Experience with:

Web Services Design & Deployment, REST, GIT.

Experience with Design / Architecture Patterns

Experience in AGILE or SCRUM.

Experience CI/CD Tools like Jenkins, SonarQube, Nexus, Artifactory.

Desired Skills:

Agile

Scrum

GIT

Docker

Kubernetes

SQL

Cloudwatch

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

