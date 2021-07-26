Software Developer_Senior Java Developer / AWS Cloud Specialist

Jul 26, 2021

An exciting company responsible for manufacturing one of the leading power vehicles have a great opportunity available within their automotive space for an Software Developer_Senior Java Developer / AWS Cloud Specialist to join their dynamic team.

Minimum Years of Experience :
8+ years

Location:
Midrand/Menlyn/Rosslyn/ Home office rotation

Role Tasks:

  • Develop and operate production ready business applications
  • Liaise with customer, team members and external vendors
  • Deploy applications in AWS (via Jenkins and with scripting and automation)
  • Monitoring and operation of applications within AWS CloudWatch.
  • Applying cloud-security patterns and concepts to the solutions and deployments

Technical / Functional Skills:

  • Familiarity with Microservices Architecture, Cloud Architecture and Container Architecture
  • At least 8 years’ worth of experience using back-end technologies such as, Node.js & Java.
  • Experience with cloud technologies (Amazon AWS is strongly preferred):
  • AWS Serverless Framework o AWS Lambda, API Gateway, Cloudwatch, DynamoDB, SQS o Automated deployment and configuration of components and systems o IaaS knowledge, e.g. deployment and maintenance of Linux VMs
  • Virtual networks, including communication with on-premise networks
  • Authentication, authorization concepts (OAuth2, OpenID Connect).
  • Continuous Integration, Continuous Delivery (design, configuration and operation)
  • Infrastructure as Code (Cloud formation templates, Terraform), Configuration Management (e.g. Ansible)
  • Monitoring and log analytics
  • Experience with Docker / Kubernetes
  • Experience with Databases both Sql and NoSql
  • Experience with:
  • Web Services Design & Deployment, REST, GIT.
  • Experience with Design / Architecture Patterns
  • Experience in AGILE or SCRUM.
  • Experience CI/CD Tools like Jenkins, SonarQube, Nexus, Artifactory.

Apply today for more information!

Desired Skills:

  • Agile
  • Scrum
  • GIT
  • Docker
  • Kubernetes
  • SQL
  • Cloudwatch

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Learn more/Apply for this position