Systems Analyst

Duties:

– Translate business needs into high level and detailed business requirements, and work with the Development Team to convert them into feasible technical solutions that resolve existing issues and make business and system improvements which support business objectives.

– Build business cases using modeling tools, cost benefit analysis and impact assessments to support or define cost effective and workable solutions for the business.

– Define functional and system specifications and support the user and acceptance testing to ensure that each step has been carried out, the built solution meets budget, quality, and customer need and any implications for the business have been identified and analysed.

– Provide project managers with estimates, business cases, planning, and risk identification, problem and issue management to support the design and delivery of projects that implement proposed solutions to agreed time and budget.

– Liaise with 3rd party suppliers to create functional specifications and co-ordinate the delivery of their services in line with proposed solutions and project timelines.

– Document business requirements, business processes and system requirements including the outputs of formal analysis techniques so that there is an accurate record.

– Investigate, research and propose new developments in technology that may be usefully applicable to the wider business to improve the current service.

Requirements:

– B.Sc / B.Comm / B.Sc Eng – IT related degree or IT related diploma

– A good understanding of Prince 2 or similar project methodologies

– Has worked concurrently on several analysis engagements varying in size and complexity

– Good understanding and experience of business process modeling

– Experienced to both Waterfall and Agile development

– Proven stakeholder management

