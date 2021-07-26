SYSTEMS SPECIALIST at AutoX

PURPOSE OF THE JOB

This is a multifaceted role within the AutoX IT Team, the purpose of which is to lead or be responsible for the implementation and management of an Integration Platform and its integration with multiple business systems with continuous monitoring thereafter. The role also includes the coordination of development and implementation of new business process and automation projects as and when required by the business, continuous monitoring of company applications and coordination of improvements of applications utilized by the company.

Will lead and support activities that guide the development and management of a portfolio of systems (including applications, technologies, processes and information), shared infrastructure services and shared application services.

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS

Educational Qualifications:

IT related degree or Diploma (Information Systems, Information Technology, Computer Science).

Certification and working knowledge of Enterprise Architecture methodologies (TOGAF, COBIT, ITIL) advantageous.

Relevant vendor and industry certifications, i.e. Microsoft and / or SAP, advantageous.

Experience:

Sound general IT knowledge and systems background.

High level architecture design skills.

Proven track record implementing and monitoring information technology applications.

3-5 years MS SQL queries/reporting.

MAJOR RESPONSIBILITIES AND KEY RESULTS AREAS:

Develop or lead the development of new system integrations with business partners and system specialists.

Develop or lead the development of new business automation, robotic process automation and machine learning applications.

Monitor systems performance to ensure optimal up-time.

Communicate and collaborate effectively with all stakeholders, including the business, external business partners and all supporting teams.

Help to develop and maintain a systems architecture strategy in the organization.

Maintain a good knowledge of current practice and awareness of current developments within the system Integration and automation space.

Assist internal customers and business partners with continuous improvements in the areas of systems, applications, process automation and integrations.

Take the lead in coordinating all system improvement projects.

Balance stakeholder needs with system context, during the entire system life cycle.

Performing detailed systems and/or integration analysis.

Comfortable extracting and working with data from systems.

Current applications utilized by the group are inter alia SQL, PowerBI, Salesforce, Shopware, Automation Anywhere, K2 / Nintex, Azure, O365, Business Connector, SAP.

AUTO X VALUES:

Living the AutoX Values to stay on course toward stated objectives and ensuring a culture of passion and performance:

Honesty and Integrity.

Mutual Respect, Trust and Dignity.

Openness and Transparency.

Participation, Co-operation and Teamwork.

Performance and Accountability.

Passion and Commitment.

ESSENTIAL KNOWLEDGE AND REQUIRED SKILLS:

Extensive experience with MS SQL Databases, Azure experience advantageous.

Solid understanding of Workflow Design Principles..

Solid experience in system integration applications.

Experience developing in Business Process Automation applications like Nintex or K2.

Experience developing with Robotic Process Automation and / or machine learning software like Automation Anywhere.

SAP experience advantageous

Communication skills (both verbal and written)

ATTRIBUTES:

Ability to work independently.

Strong written and oral communications along with presentation and interpersonal skills.

Highly self-motivated to deliver both independently and with strong team collaboration.

Excellent analytical, conceptual, and problem-solving abilities.

Computer Literate.

Self-Confidence.

Resilient.

Flexible / Agile.

Organised.

Ethical.

Customer-focused.

Attention to detail.

Deadline driven.

