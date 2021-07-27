Application Analyst (SQL Essential) at Parvana

About the Client:

Our client is an international highly successful software development house with a niche focus on the telecommunications and payment gateway sector.

With almost 20 years of track record, this company is well recognised as a discerning employer. Their training and mentorship program is unsurpassed. Most staff will be highly qualified academically however all will be collaborative, have an Agile mind-set and all enjoying learning new things.

Continuous improvement is a way of life which is reflected in a flat organisational organogram where each employee is encouraged to come up with new solutions.

Each person is encouraged to work on their strengths and for those that are ambitious, this is the best organisation to fast track your way up the career ladder. Equally those that enjoy routine are encouraged and supported to be subject matter experts within their chosen skill set.

Responsibilities:

SQL Data analysis – Essential.

Client support both on site and remote.

User training on site.

Application support and system monitoring.

Investigating and analysing user requirements.

System investigations.

Custom report analysis and scripting.

Quality assurance and testing of systems.

Document and write training manuals for systems.

Project planning.

Training / development / mentoring of junior members of the team and such other tasks necessary for the conduct of the employer’s business, as the employer may from time to time direct.

Research and Development and such other tasks necessary for the conduct of the employer’s business, as the employer may from time to time direct.

Qualifications:

Relevant IT Qualifications (Diploma or Degree).

Skills / Experience:

2+ years experience as a client facing Application Support and/or Systems Analysis.

SQL experience is essential (Oracle and PostgreSQL are beneficial).

ETL experience.

Reporting / MIS experience.

Knowledge of relational databases and stored procedures.

Comfortable constructing SQL queries.

Unix / Linux experience.

Unix scripting experience is advantageous.

Oracle specific (database and/or OS) knowledge would be an advantage.

Understanding of relational databases.

Exposure to/understanding of GSM technologies.

Exposure to/understanding of the Financial Services Industry.

