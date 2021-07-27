Back-End PHP Developer

Job & Company Description:

Our client is a well-established organization within the utility market. They have 40 years experience in IT, systems, operations and designs, telecommunications as well as architecture. They are currently seeking mid-level or senior developers to join their team. The developer will be responsible for modifying, designing, building, testing and deploying PHP business applications within the Linux environment. This will involve working with existing applications as well as developing new applications.

Job Experience & Skills Required:

BSc in Computer Science or related field

At least 3 years experience developing backend business applications in PHP

3 years experience in LAMP stack

100% proficiency in a Linux work environment is mandatory

Concrete understanding of the application interfaces

Concrete understanding of REST, Web Services and methodologies (AJAX), MySQL, XML/API, JavaScript, HTML, CSS

MySQL and relational databases experience

Familiarity with AGILE development methodologies or RAD is an absolute must

Solid understanding of mobile application development

