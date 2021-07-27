Business Analyst at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:A cutting-edge Software Specialist in Stellenbosch seeks the analytical expertise of a meticulous & solutions-driven Business Analyst who enjoys solving complex system problems. Your role will entail identifying organisational challenges as a result of poor system design, either in the form of outdated processes, tech, or both, and propose innovative solutions. Within the entire SDLC, you will be responsible for driving an entire solution to fruition. You will require a suitable IT tertiary qualification or BA Certificate/Diploma from industry recognized training institution, at least 3 years experience in a similar role, extensive experience in analysing, defining and articulating business and functional requirements, Agile Development methodology and be able to define solutions that include high-level conceptual & contextual designs as well as detail level screen, process, and data (ERD) [URL Removed]

Ensure a clear understanding of the business problem(s) is achieved.

Clearly articulate the business problem(s) in a manner that both technical and business stakeholders are able to confirm or question the problem as it is understood.

Define a complete solution, which improves the operation of the identified problem areas.

Ensure to understand the cost of different solution options.

Requirements Management

Clearly and accurately define the business problem(s), including the impact on the business and possible improvement areas.

Clearly and accurately define the overall business requirements.

Clearly define the underlying data and information sets, required & delivered by, the defined business requirements.

Clearly and accurately define the concept, context and high- level solution processes being proposed.

Clearly and accurately define each of the functional requirements needed to address both the defined business requirements and business problems.

Clearly define the business processes that will have to be implemented or changed to support the new functional requirements.

Ensure proper traceability is in place from the delivered solution back to the original business requirement or problem being addressed.

Measure

Test that the new as-built solution matches the planned solution.

Test that the new solution addresses the business requirements and problems as intended.

Test the improvement metrics from the old system to the new solution shows improvement.

Document

Ensure the business processes and functional interaction of the final system is documented in detail, to be used by the Marketing, Training and Sales teams.

REQUIREMENTS:Qualifications

A relevant IT tertiary qualification or Certificate/Diploma in Business Analysis within the software industry from industry recognized training institution.

Experience/Skills –

A minimum of 3 years experience as a Business Analyst.

Extensive experience in analysing, defining and articulating business and functional requirements.

Business analysis and solution design.

Agile Development methodology.

Defining solutions that include high level conceptual & contextual designs as well as detail level screen, process, and data (ERD) designs.

Advantageous

Experience within the Infrastructure Asset Management domain.

An Asset Management or Software Engineering background.

When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. OnlySA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence.

