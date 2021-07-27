Business Analyst POS Integration at Datonomy Solutions

Business Analyst POS Transformation ProgramJob Objectives

To understand the current business environment: Analyse and understand the current business environment Analyse and understand the current business strategies Understand the current trends and developments in the industry

To identify and understand business requirements: Work with user departments in the identification and documentation of user requirements Assess and document the business implication of user requirements to the business process involved Propose and document process improvements where appropriate Define business rules and guide the implementation of these rules in the development of the various application systems

To determine a suitable solution to business needs/requirements: Works closely with System Analysts and Project Managers to design and implement solutions Provide input on alternatives presented by the technical designers and answer detailed questions regarding the business design Engage the most appropriate business representatives to obtain input and agreement on alternatives that are presented

To deliver the required solution: Research, document and prepare business cases on appropriate technologies, which will align with the business strategies of the organisation Define scope of solution and ensure understanding of scope by business user Review technical solutions and As-Is business processes against business requirement specification Documenting and evaluating required data and information Facilitate and co-ordinate User Acceptance Testing Understand, document and escalate project risks Liaise with other project areas to co-ordinate interdependencies and resolve issues

To train business users: Render support and facilitate sessions for end-users, including training where applicable

To continuously support the business environment: Maintain an understanding of enterprise business initiatives and objectives, the various line portfolios, and current trends and developments in the technology field

To lead, mentor and coach junior and intermediate BAs within the stream: Assist Senior Business Analyst to monitor portfolio activities Coaching and mentoring for the domain stream BAs in BA tools and processes Provide input to strategic planning and setting of goals objectives Prioritise business requests Understand interdependencies across capability areas

Qualifications 3 Year Degree/Diploma 2 Year FTI Diploma – desirableExperience 5+ years Business Analysis experience within retail and point of saleRelevant Technical and business acumen in Point of Sale / Service SystemsExposure to Endless Aisle, Digital receipts, Queue Busting, Bring your own device, QSR Hospitality and Self CheckoutsRequirement Traceability ManagementBusiness Process/ Capability impact assessmentExposure to Non RSA environmentKnowledge and Skills 5+ years In-depth knowledge of retail and point of saleNon RSA/ Africa Fiscal Legislation knowledgeRSA VAT/ Fiscal Legislation knowledgeAris ModellingBusiness Analysis -Formal training in business analysis and design methodologiesExperience in participating in projectsSolid track record in successful delivery in the BA environmentCommercial and business understanding of the broader retail industry will be advantageous.

