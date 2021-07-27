C# Analyst Developer

Requirements: 1. Qualifications: 2. Experience: 3. Knowledge: 4. Competencies:

Relevant IT Qualifications (degree or diploma) Minimum of 5 years experience within application development

Proven record of exceptional work performance

Experience with Agile methodologies will be a strong recommendation Understanding of the SDLC Methodology

Understanding of Microsoft C# in the context of the [URL Removed] framework

Basic understanding of UML (Class, Activity, Entity Relation Diagrams, etc.) Understanding of OO concepts, design principles and patterns Good knowledge of the following technologies will be a strong recommendation: .NET C#, ASP.NET, [URL Removed] MCF, LinQ HTML, CSS, XML JavaScript, JQuery, Json Ajax SQL 2012 and /or Express Angular

Understand and code XML, XSD, HTTP and SOAP protocols

Knowledge of Persistence frameworks (XPO would be beneficial)

Basic understanding of Microsoft Patterns and Practices

Problem Analysis and Problem Solving Techniques

Impact Analysis Techniques

Documentation Frameworks, Tools and Standards

Coaching / Mentoring Techniques

Understanding of Domain Driven Design concepts

Understanding Planning ,Software design

Software Quality and metric

High level understanding of Enterprise Test Methodology

Sound knowledge of the Financial Services industry will be a strong recommendation

Kentico CMS (would be beneficial) Strong analytical & numerical ability

Problem solving skills

Conceptual thinker

Good communication people interaction / interpersonal skills

Action / results orientation

Quality Assurance orientation

Knowledge seeking / Continuous learning

Building and Maintaining relationships

Customer Service

Adaptability

Strong team work orientation