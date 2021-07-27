C# Developer

Are you a qualified C# developer? Then byte into this new career opportunity.

Job & Company Description:

I am a reputable recruitment consultant specialising in the IT industry. I am currently looking for top talent in the C# space. A stable track record and excellent academic results are a pre-requisite.

Job Experience & Skills Required:

BSc Degree in Computer Science

Minimum of 2 years experience essential

Technologies: C#, ASP.Net, MVC and MsSQL

If you have not had any response in two weeks, please consider the vacancy application unsuccessful. Your profile will be kept on our database for any other opportunities appears for which you might be more suitable.

For more information contact:

Anel van Zyl on [Phone Number Removed];

IT Recruitment Consultant

