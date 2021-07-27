Capitec is hiring

Capitec Bank is looking to fill around 300 positions over the next few months.

“We’re rapidly growing our team. South Africa’s response to our simple, transparent and affordable banking solution has been overwhelmingly positive,” says Gerrie Fourie, CEO of Capitec Bank. “We now have over 16,3-million clients. They span across a diverse set of income groups, ages and cultures, it’s been incredibly encouraging. But we’ve only just begun and much work still lies ahead. We continue to challenging the norms to ensure our clients live better.”

The bank’s digital offering has also seen rapid uptake and now totals over 8,8-million digital banking clients. “South Africa is a unique environment and while our digital offering is growing at an immense pace, we recognise that our over 840 branches are incredibly important,” Fourie says. “Many South Africans still need or prefer face to face interaction. We’ve used technology to remove mundane tasks from branches, allowing our employees to focus on delivering world-class personalised service.

“At the same time, we’ve bolstered our digital offering. The team launched seven new digital products in the last 12 months helping our clients to bank better during the pandemic. These include a fully digital account opening process made possible by a selfie, which includes card delivery, in-app scan-to-pay functionality as well as our virtual card, amongst others. And there are still many more on the way.”

The positions Capitec looks to fill over the next few months, range from jobs for graduates to senior professionals as business analysts, developers, analyst developers, data engineers and scientists and BI analysts, among others.

Fourie says the pandemic has led people to rethink every aspect of their lives, including their careers. “Building the bank of the future is not only an exciting vision, but means our employees get to work with industry-leading technology and tools. Our working environment is structured to allow employees to work shoulder to shoulder with our executive management team, enabling them to gain insight and contribute to the business strategy.

“The high growth environment also creates significant opportunities for Capitec employees. We’ve granted over 1100 internal appointments over the past 12 months and over 290 bursaries to further develop our employees, helping them to grasp opportunities within the business as we grow.”

Capitec recently purchased Mercantile Bank, so it has campuses in both Stellenbosch and Sandton.