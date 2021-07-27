Front End Developer – Angular

Jul 27, 2021

An exciting company responsible for manufacturing one of the leading power vehicles have a great opportunity available within their automotive space for a Front end developer with Angular to join their dynamic team.

Minimum Years of Experience:

  • 5 years overall BA experience of which 4+ must be on custom developed solutions
  • 3-5 years in software development
  • Experience in testing (manual or automated testing
  • Web and digital project experience advantageous
  • Agile working experience advantageous

Location:

Midrand/Menlyn/Rosslyn/Home Office rotation

Role Tasks:

  • Rapidly experiment with multiple solutions
  • Implement pixel perfect UI designs
  • Implement re-usable HTML and JS logic
  • Ensure all code is readable, extendable, and scalable
  • Ensure that stylesheets are maintained and adapted where necessary.
  • Ensure that all implementations can be passed over to other developers, mid development, with minimum of handover.
  • Polish frontend behaviour to ensure a great user experience.
  • Ensure that the small unseen details of a client-side application is of exceptional quality.
  • Ensure that all processes have been investigated / considered in obtaining the specifications of the user requirements
  • Propose and review system design and evaluate alternatives.
  • Review and present proposed system solution to IT Project Manager / Leader and User Management or System owner.
  • Develop systems solutions in line with quality and delivery requirements
  • Ensure that the following steps in the Development Cycle are executed:
  • Preparation of system/technical documentation (as per ISO standards)
  • Preparation of user and operation manual
  • User training

Technical / Functional Skills:

  • JavaScript
  • Node.js
  • AngularJS
  • Angular 5+
  • TypeScript
  • HTML 5
  • CSS(SCSS)
  • AJAX & REST
  • API
  • JSON & XML
  • Azure, AWS or OpenShift (beneficial)
  • At least one Relational Database experience
  • (POSTGRES, SQL) (beneficial and optional)
  • At least one Document Database experience
  • (MONGO, ELASTIC) (beneficial and optional)
  • Mobile Development Experience (beneficial and optional)
  • JAVA (beneficial and optional)
  • Micro Service Development (beneficial and optional)
  • Understanding of integration between different technologies
  • Coordination between development and support environments
  • Assisting with the business case
  • Planning and monitoring
  • Eliciting requirements
  • Requirement’s organisation
  • Translating and simplifying requirements
  • Requirements management and communication
  • Requirement’s analysis
  • Document requirements in appropriate format depending on methodology followed
  • Assist with identification and management of risks

Apply now for more information!

Desired Skills:

  • Javascript
  • Node.Js
  • Ajax
  • Rest
  • Angular
  • AngularJS
  • HTML5
  • JAVA
  • CSS
  • API
  • Angular 5
  • SQL
  • Postgres
  • JSON
  • Azure

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

