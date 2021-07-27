Fullstack Team Lead Developer

Are you looking for that next step into an entry level team lead role in your career whilst still coding? Are you innovative, flexible, adaptive and communicate really well across a variety of stakeholders and clients?

Our client is looking for the following to qualify for this excellent opportunity:

Relevant degree essential

Scientific mindset essential

Excellent experience with Python, Azure cloud, databricks, Django, React/Javascript.

Ability to lead a small semi-autonomous team of between 3 – 7 Developers

The primary responsibility for this technical leadership role is the delivery of production-level intelligent solutions. The role encompasses client management and enabling of shared client interests.

Technical Lead Responsibilities

Accountable for the successful delivery of technical outcomes

Accountable for designing end-to-end technical solutions

Ensuring the team has access to the required resources to get the job done

Accountable for on-time delivery and clear communications of any changes

Problem framing, scoping and design of technical solution that solves the problem

Accountable for delivery of advanced data science/machine learning products

Responsible for managing and guiding scientists and engineers through weekly ambitions, monthly check ins, quarterly OKRs, annual reviews

Managing and motivating teams of people to be happy and effective, often remotely

Keeping up to date with industry trends and developments

Technical Lead Requirements

Relevant Bachelor’s degree in computer science, engineering, or a related field

Previous experience in a technical role, delivering cloud based solutions, would be advantageous

Experience in a people leadership role, coaching, mentoring and developing teams, with a proven track record of delivering results through others

Highly collaborative with outstanding relationship building skills

Effective communication to translate technical requirements into business terms

Previous experience developing in, and managing, a cross-functional development team using agile principles and scrum methodologies

Desired Skills:

Python

Azure cloud

cloudbricks

Django

React

Javascript

Team Lead

agile

scrum

team lead

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Our client is a data-science focused company using the latest advances in AI, Machine Learning, cloud and engineering. They help their international clients optimise their large networks to better serve their customers. With offices in the UK and South Africa, they are working on delivering products and solutions to clients on a global scale.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Learning budget

Annual performance bonus

20 days annual leave

study leave

