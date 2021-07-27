Intermediate C# Developer – Menlyn – R650k Per Annum at e-Merge IT Recruitment

Last call for fast-thinking, real-time coding geniuses to board the express to developer’s paradise! Think cutting edge tech, product shop vibes with lots of untaxed benefits (lunch, beer, arcade games) and tons of tech.

Come and join this team who are expanding their platforms throughout Africa and are looking to take an experienced developer with them. You will have the opportunity to traverse the coding jungle with a highly skilled, dynamic team.

Requirements:

3 years’ experience with C# .Net development

SOA and OO principles design patterns and component-oriented design

WCF – clients and services

XAML / WPF

SQL (Microsoft SQL Server)

Web API / REST

Multi-threaded, load balance and concurrency aware applications

Message Queuing (RabbitMQ)

