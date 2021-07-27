Java Developer at Deloitte 3

I am assisting one of our clients to fill in a role of a Java DeveloperContract opportunityThe Purpose of this role:The Senior Specialist Java Software Engineer is responsible to demonstrate leadership in the team or sometimes lead a team who will be creating prototypes, designing and building modules and solutions in an iterative agile cycles, develop, maintain, and optimize the business outcome. This role is responsible for estimating user and technical stories, designing and developing code, writing and executing unit and integration tests, and supporting testing of deliverables against user and technical story acceptance tests.Must have specific tools (Git, Spring, Jenkins, Ruby, Springboot, Kubernetes, etc.)

Desired Skills:

Java

Developer

Learn more/Apply for this position