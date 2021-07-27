Junior IT Technician Centurion: Reference: 20881

Want career growth. Advance on your 1-2 years related working experience at this prestigious medical concern.
Duties
Ensure efficient IT LAN & WAN infrastructure is maintained.
Ensure that servers, networked printers, routers, PC’s, and desktop configurations are optimal and functional.
Daily server administration, event inspection, updates and backups.
Installing / moving / adding / changing servers, PC’s, software, networking routers, devices and printers.
Installation, maintenance and configuration of antivirus software and other software as required.
Remote support and end user application support to all business units.
Keeping of records and updating filing systems.
Prompt and efficient support via Help Desk ticketing system.
Prepare and maintain disaster recovery procedures for each business unit.
Travel locally to business units to perform the above duties (Witbank, Middelburg, Wonderboom).
Requirements
Matric Certificate
Relevant Tertiary Qualification an advantage
Relevant IT related certification (A+, N+)
MS Office & MS Exchange Management
Office 365
Minimum 1 – 2 years’ related working experience
Proven experience as a Help Desk Technician or other customer support role
Ability to diagnose and resolve technical issues
Code 8 Driver’s License
Excellent Team Player
Good Communication Skills
Able to liaise with stakeholders in English and Afrikaans.
Package & Remuneration
R10 000 per month + pension after 3 months
Desired Skills:
- It Technician
- Remote Desktop