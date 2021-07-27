Junior IT Technician Centurion: Reference: 20881

Want career growth. Advance on your 1-2 years related working experience at this prestigious medical concern.

Duties

Ensure efficient IT LAN & WAN infrastructure is maintained.

Ensure that servers, networked printers, routers, PC’s, and desktop configurations are optimal and functional.

Daily server administration, event inspection, updates and backups.

Installing / moving / adding / changing servers, PC’s, software, networking routers, devices and printers.

Installation, maintenance and configuration of antivirus software and other software as required.

Remote support and end user application support to all business units.

Keeping of records and updating filing systems.

Prompt and efficient support via Help Desk ticketing system.

Prepare and maintain disaster recovery procedures for each business unit.

Travel locally to business units to perform the above duties (Witbank, Middelburg, Wonderboom).

Requirements

Matric Certificate

Relevant Tertiary Qualification an advantage

Relevant IT related certification (A+, N+)

MS Office & MS Exchange Management

Office 365

Minimum 1 – 2 years’ related working experience

Proven experience as a Help Desk Technician or other customer support role

Ability to diagnose and resolve technical issues

Code 8 Driver’s License

Excellent Team Player

Good Communication Skills

Able to liaise with stakeholders in English and Afrikaans.

Package & Remuneration

R10 000 per month + pension after 3 months

