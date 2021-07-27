MI Analyst at Merchants

The purpose of this position is to provide accurate reports for operations and control the quality of delivery to Business Units. This position also conducts analytics to advise on process information and functionality.
Reporting
- Identifies relevant sources of data from which to draw information
- Agrees report specification and format with line manager, operation and client
- Gathers and collates information into a report and ensures accuracy
- Delivers reporting requirements in a timely manner
- Facilitates the process of information analysis and report development for the operation
Analysis
- Conducts statistical and commercial analysis to help aid understanding of the operation and identify risks / trends
- Explores and identifies reasons for such risks / trends
- Supports the Business Improvement team by providing required reporting and analytical support
- Identifies opportunities for further development within the management information systems
Quality control
- Maintains each operation’s MI Brief
- Audits each operation’s MI and makes sure it is in line with the MI Brief
- Supports the operations in signing off all delivered reports and confirms that they are fit for purpose
- Works with the operations to encourage a standardized set of reporting and MI tools
Desired Skills:
- analysis
- planning and organising
- oral and written
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Business Analysis
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric
About The Employer:
Merchants is a leading BPO solution provider specialising in customer experience and customer interactions. We focus on people, process and technology to create exceptional customer experiences. We are passionate about people and our ability to attract the best talent, coupled with our rich history of success and innovation across different industries around the world, is what differentiates us from our competitors.
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Cost to company
- medical aid
- provident fund
- performance bonus