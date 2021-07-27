Qualifications & Experience:
- B.Com Information Systems
- 2 years project analyst experience.
- Microsoft CRM Dynamics experience
- Adequate IT knowledge which includes an understanding of IT concepts, systems and functions
- Data analysis
- MS Visio
- Effective communication skills, both written and verbal
- Analytical skills
- Project management skills
- Ability to engage with clients
- Ability to establish and maintain strong relationships
- Relationships and collaboration
- Exceptional client service
- Business growth
- Engaging people
- Leadership
- Quality, risk management and operational performance
Role Description and Duties:
- The main focus for this role is to consult with service line representatives in order to determine business directives, requirements, shortfalls, and advise suitable technical solutions, then bring these requirements to the infrastructure team for planning and implementation
- Act as the liaison between ICT and the business
- Prepare detailed plans for new projects, determine resource allocation, deliverable timelines, and possible issues
- Conduct feasibility analysis to ensure consistency with client demands
- Coordinate with stakeholders, conduct internal meetings, and streamline overall workflow, with the primary aim of keeping the project on schedule
- Kick off the evaluation process by establishing performance indicators
- Monitor every step of the project with reference to cost estimates, overall plans, and deliverable deadlines
- Review existing processes and propose process improvement
- Research, monitor, and analyze to produce business insights and action recommendations
- Review business requirements against functionality of the developed system to ensure that business requirements have been met
- Create and maintain project documentation, including timelines, resource plans, and meeting minutes
- Provide regular status updates and communicate project changes
- Provide support to the business by addressing queries and ensuring that they get resolved