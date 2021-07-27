Qliksense and Qlikview Developer

Jul 27, 2021

An exciting company responsible for manufacturing one of the leading power vehicles have a great opportunity available within their automotive space for a Qliksense and Qlikview Developer to join their dynamic team.

Minimum Years of Experience:

  • At least 8-10 years Cloud architecture and reporting technology experience
  • Extensive experience in implementing and monitoring solutions
  • Experience in testing (manual or automated testing)
  • Web and digital project experience advantageous
  • Agile working experience advantageous

Location:
Midrand/Menlyn/Rosslyn/Home Office rotation

Role Tasks:

  • Managing projects / processes
  • Ability to develop within a specific sought-after programming language
  • Strong working knowledge with software development tools, techniques and approaches used to build application solutions
  • Working knowledge with software development tools, techniques and approaches used to build application solutions
  • Cloud computing technologies, Business drivers and emerging computing trends

Technical / Functional Skills:

  • Development and programming
  • QlikSense
  • QlikView
  • Cloud Technologies (advantage if known)
  • Understanding of integration between different technologies
  • Coordination between development and support environments
  • Assisting with the business case
  • Planning and monitoring
  • Eliciting requirements
  • Requirement’s organisation
  • Translating and simplifying requirements
  • Requirements management and communication
  • Requirement’s analysis
  • Document requirements in appropriate format depending on methodology followed
  • Assist with identification and management of risks

Apply now for more information!

Desired Skills:

  • Cloud
  • QlikView
  • Qliksense

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Learn more/Apply for this position