My client within the Financial Services industry is seeking to appoint a Senior BI Developer with SSRS, and SSIS experience.

Duties and Responsibilities (include but is not limited to):

Develop and maintain exiting ETL

Transform data into the correct format for the warehouse

Take ownership of the data warehouse and integrity of all information loaded into it

Ensure the quality of code within the BI team

Provide operational support and solve technical issues for BI processes

Provide general BI support to the business

Liaise with the business to establish and scope BI requirements

To manage own professional and self-development

Key Requirements:

Grade 12 or equivalent (Essential)

Related qualification in software development (Essential)

5 years working experience within the BI field (Essential)

Experience writing reports (Essential)

Knowledge of data warehousing and analytics

Knowledge of the products

Knowledge of BI tools concepts and architecture

Knowledge of ETL and data analysis with focus on data integrity

Knowledge of AWS Redshift, Bash, MySQL

Additional Skills:

Analytic skills

Computer skills

Verbal and written communication

Presentation skill

Interpersonal skills

Attention to detail

SQL skills

Advanced Excel skills

Relevant coding language skills

