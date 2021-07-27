My client within the Financial Services industry is seeking to appoint a Senior BI Developer with SSRS, and SSIS experience.
Duties and Responsibilities (include but is not limited to):
- Develop and maintain exiting ETL
- Transform data into the correct format for the warehouse
- Take ownership of the data warehouse and integrity of all information loaded into it
- Ensure the quality of code within the BI team
- Provide operational support and solve technical issues for BI processes
- Provide general BI support to the business
- Liaise with the business to establish and scope BI requirements
- To manage own professional and self-development
Key Requirements:
- Grade 12 or equivalent (Essential)
- Related qualification in software development (Essential)
- 5 years working experience within the BI field (Essential)
- Experience writing reports (Essential)
- Knowledge of data warehousing and analytics
- Knowledge of the products
- Knowledge of BI tools concepts and architecture
- Knowledge of ETL and data analysis with focus on data integrity
- Knowledge of AWS Redshift, Bash, MySQL
Additional Skills:
- Analytic skills
- Computer skills
- Verbal and written communication
- Presentation skill
- Interpersonal skills
- Attention to detail
- SQL skills
- Advanced Excel skills
- Relevant coding language skills
Apply now if you fit this role!
For more IT jobs, please visitwww.networkrecruitment.co.za
If you have not had any response in two weeks, please consider the vacancy application unsuccessful. Your profile will be kept on our database for any other suitable roles / positions.
For more information contact:
Lee Ann Jacobs
[Email Address Removed]
Researcher
[Phone Number Removed];