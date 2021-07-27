Senior Java Developer (Fluent in Portuguese and English)

Are you a Bi-lingual Senior Java Developer, Fluent in English and Portuguese?

Is this you?

You have over 10+ years of experience as a Software Developer, Specialist in Java Programming with knowledge of Springboot framework?

You enjoy the flexibility of working remotely with International teams, solving complex problem with Technology.

What you’ll be doing (and why you’ll enjoy it)

Reporting directly into the CEO, you will help translate International requirements and design technical solutions working with technical teams based in Angola.

Where you’ll be doing it

You’ll be working remotely, having regular scrum meetings discussing technical solutions with teams in South Africa and Angola.

What you’ll need

BSc/BCom in Computer Science, Engineering or relevant field

More than 10 years Software development experience

Technical skills:

Java Programming language

Springboot framework

AS400 DB2

Data warehousing knowledge

DB knowledge on Postgres DB2

Adequate knowledge on DevOps

AGILE framework

What you’ll get

Fully remote working opportunity, working for a Financial Services client based in Angola

What next

For a confidential discussion please contact Melissa on [Phone Number Removed]; or send your CV to [Email Address Removed]

We appreciate that your CV might not be fully up to date. No problem, just send us what you have. We do respond to every one! Just give us a few days to work through your application.

Please note that this role will be an initial 1 year contract but the project is going to run for around 5 years so extensions are expected.

Desired Skills:

Java

springboot

DB2

As400

devops

data warehousing

Agile

Portuguese

Desired Work Experience:

More than 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

