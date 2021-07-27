Senior Java Developer (Fluent in Portuguese and English)

Are you a Bi-lingual Senior Java Developer, Fluent in English and Portuguese?
Is this you?
You have over 10+ years of experience as a Software Developer, Specialist in Java Programming with knowledge of Springboot framework?
You enjoy the flexibility of working remotely with International teams, solving complex problem with Technology.
What you’ll be doing (and why you’ll enjoy it)
Reporting directly into the CEO, you will help translate International requirements and design technical solutions working with technical teams based in Angola.
Where you’ll be doing it
You’ll be working remotely, having regular scrum meetings discussing technical solutions with teams in South Africa and Angola.
What you’ll need
BSc/BCom in Computer Science, Engineering or relevant field
More than 10 years Software development experience
Technical skills:
Java Programming language
Springboot framework
AS400 DB2
Data warehousing knowledge
DB knowledge on Postgres DB2
Adequate knowledge on DevOps
AGILE framework
What you’ll get
Fully remote working opportunity, working for a Financial Services client based in Angola
What next
For a confidential discussion please contact Melissa on [Phone Number Removed]; or send your CV to [Email Address Removed]
We appreciate that your CV might not be fully up to date. No problem, just send us what you have. We do respond to every one! Just give us a few days to work through your application.
Please note that this role will be an initial 1 year contract but the project is going to run for around 5 years so extensions are expected.
Desired Skills:
- Java
- springboot
- DB2
- As400
- devops
- data warehousing
- Agile
- Portuguese
Desired Work Experience:
- More than 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree