Software Developer

My well-known client in financial services is looking for your 3+ years relevant software development experience. The challenging role includes : Business requirements, Technical documentation and Knowledge base, Software development, Testing and Innovation and Subject matter expert
Required Competencies
Databases: MS SQL Server, and MySQL
Experience in working with agile teams
C#; ASP.NET, MVC, XML, SOAP, WCF, Restful, JavaScript, jQuery, JSON, PHP, Angular5,Node.js, Bootstrap, SSIS, Message Queues (RabbitMQ) or similar, Visual Studio 2017/2019, TFS2015/2017
Qualification
3-year Tertiary Qualification in Information Technology (B.Sc. Information Science or National Diploma) from recognized institution is preferred
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid
- pension
- Group life and flexible working hours