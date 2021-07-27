Software Developer

My well-known client in financial services is looking for your 3+ years relevant software development experience. The challenging role includes : Business requirements, Technical documentation and Knowledge base, Software development, Testing and Innovation and Subject matter expert

Required Competencies

Databases: MS SQL Server, and MySQL

Experience in working with agile teams

C#; ASP.NET, MVC, XML, SOAP, WCF, Restful, JavaScript, jQuery, JSON, PHP, Angular5,Node.js, Bootstrap, SSIS, Message Queues (RabbitMQ) or similar, Visual Studio 2017/2019, TFS2015/2017

Qualification

3-year Tertiary Qualification in Information Technology (B.Sc. Information Science or National Diploma) from recognized institution is preferred

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

pension

Group life and flexible working hours

