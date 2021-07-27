Software Developer – Cloud Architect (WAKA)

An exciting company responsible for manufacturing one of the leading power vehicles have a great opportunity available within their automotive space for a Software Developer – Cloud Architect to join their dynamic team.

Minimum Years of Experience:

At least 7-10 years Cloud architecture and reporting technology experience

Extensive experience in implementing and monitoring cloud solutions

Experience in testing (manual or automated testing)

Web and digital project experience advantageous

Agile working experience advantageous

Location:

Midrand/Menlyn/Rosslyn/Home Office rotation

Role Tasks:

Managing projects / processes

Ability to develop programmatically

Strong working knowledge with software/cloud development tools, techniques and approaches used to build application solutions

Review and present proposed system solution to IT

Project Manager / Leader and User Management or System owner

Develop systems solutions in line with quality and delivery requirements

Preparation of system/technical documentation (as per ISO standards)

Meet with end users and gather requirements

Facilitate daily stand-ups

To coach and give training to fellow colleagues and users when required

Compiling of user and operational manuals

System audits

Communicate effectively with business

Technical / Functional Skills:

NodeJS

JavaScript

TypeScript

C#

Python

Azure Bot framework and services

Azure Active Directory

Azure Kubernetes Service

Azure DevOps

Azure Virtual Network

Azure ExpressRoute

Azure Application Gateway

Azure Web Apps

Experience with Azure function, elasticsearch and NLP engineering would be advantageous.

Responsible for developing and configuring systems to deploy, host, monitor and run various applications across both cloud and on-premise solutions

