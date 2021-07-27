Solutions Architect

Jul 27, 2021

The Role: Essential functions:

  • Technical Lead Pre-Sales Support
    • Assist sales to analyze customer??s requirements
    • Support delivery partners in developing systems to meet customer requirements
    • Advise customers on implementation strategy and methodology (S95)
    • Creation of proposals, architecture layouts to meet customer requirements
    • Conduct Solution Presentations to customers
    • Conduct Solution workshops with customers
    • Build and present Demonstrations to management for approval before engaging with the customer
    • Build and present Proof of Concepts and Pilots
    • Provide appropriate technical and commercial input within a timely manner to assist the successful closure of opportunities for the sales team
  • Project Support
    • Writing Specifications
    • Consulting on project implementation
    • Ensure Quality assurance is maintained for all projects
    • Maintains the relevant ISO procedures and policies for the relevant department
    • Work with technical teams on meeting URS with product solutions
    • On Site Customer/SI Project Consulting
    • To assist with post sales implementations to help make sure products are implemented in the best possible way
    • Application Support
  • Technical
    • Keep up to date with product technical features and understand how the product is applied
    • Understand the product licensing
    • Keep Product Certification up to date
  • On Site support could be one of the following:
    • Investigation/Resolution technical support issue
    • Assistance with product installation
    • Assistance with product upgrade
    • Provide a Feedback/Progress Report for every site visit if required
  • Training
    • Present training on the portfolio to customers/partners/internally
    • Training in the Johannesburg area and on a regional basis (i.e.: Cape Town, Durban, Port Elizabeth or any other venue) as the Wonderware training schedule requires.
    • Present training to the standard as prescribed by Wonderware and to keep yourself certified on the products that you train
  • Technical Knowledge Base
    • Submit articles to the Wonderware Technical Knowledge base
    • Initiate articles from your own experience regularly
    • Maintain an elevated level of competency in the products that you specialize in
  • Marketing Activities
    • Assist with marketing activities like Conferences, Breakfasts, Golf days etc?
    • Prepare and present on the portfolio of products at marketing events.
    • To provide technical expertise and authority to support marketing activities.

Skills and Experience: Essential Qualification:

  • Matric Certificate
  • Degree or Diploma in Chemical, Electrical/Electronic or Mechanical Engineering/Computer Science

Experience required:

  • At least 1-2 years experience in a similar role
  • At least 1-2 years knowledge in an Automation Industry

Required Product Knowledge:

  • AVEVA Product range

