Senior ABAP Developer
12 month Renewable contract
Cape Town
We are looking to employ an experienced APAB developer to assist our client in developing and Maintaining ABAP Programs and Functions as well as offer support to SAP Functional Analysts (FA) and/or Business Analysts (BA) related to the SAP Retail System.
The SAP Retail system consists of the 5 SAP systems, namely Retail, GTS, Finance, Gateway and CAR
Your objectives will include the following:
- To develop ABAP programs and functions as requested in accordance with the Shoprite Standards
- To maintain ABAP programs and functions as requested in accordance with the Shoprite Standards
- To provide support to the junior members of the team as well as the SAP Retail Functional Analysts (FA) and/or Business Analysts (BA) on the SAP Retail System.
Requirements
- 5 years+ SAP ABAP development with regards to any SAP module
- 3 years SAP ABAP development for the MM and SD modules
- 5 years+ Programming in all the financial modules [SAP RE-FX will be a bonus]
- 4 years+ 3rd Party Integration
- 2 years+ SAP S4 Hana Finance
- 3 years SAP Fiori development
- Knowledge of Retail, MM and SD Modules
- Knowledge of all FI and CO module incl. IM
- Knowledge of RE-FX module
Other:
- Standard ABAP
- Object Oriented ABAP
- Interfacing and IDOCS
- Enhancements
- Performance optimisation
- Dialog Programming
- Debugging
- HANA
- SAP Workflow
- FIORI
- Smart Forms/ Adobe Forms
- CDS views
- AMDP
- WebDynPro
- BRF+
- DRF
- Data Services
- Upgrades (SPDD, SPAU, SPAU_ENH)
- Problem solving skills
- Good communication, organising and analytical skills
Desired Skills:
- abap
- sap
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Software Development