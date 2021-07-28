ABAP Developer

Senior ABAP Developer

12 month Renewable contract

Cape Town

We are looking to employ an experienced APAB developer to assist our client in developing and Maintaining ABAP Programs and Functions as well as offer support to SAP Functional Analysts (FA) and/or Business Analysts (BA) related to the SAP Retail System.

The SAP Retail system consists of the 5 SAP systems, namely Retail, GTS, Finance, Gateway and CAR

Your objectives will include the following:

To develop ABAP programs and functions as requested in accordance with the Shoprite Standards

To maintain ABAP programs and functions as requested in accordance with the Shoprite Standards

To provide support to the junior members of the team as well as the SAP Retail Functional Analysts (FA) and/or Business Analysts (BA) on the SAP Retail System.

Requirements

5 years+ SAP ABAP development with regards to any SAP module

3 years SAP ABAP development for the MM and SD modules

5 years+ Programming in all the financial modules [SAP RE-FX will be a bonus]

4 years+ 3rd Party Integration

2 years+ SAP S4 Hana Finance

3 years SAP Fiori development

Knowledge of Retail, MM and SD Modules

Knowledge of all FI and CO module incl. IM

Knowledge of RE-FX module

Other:

Standard ABAP

Object Oriented ABAP

Interfacing and IDOCS

Enhancements

Performance optimisation

Dialog Programming

Debugging

HANA

SAP Workflow

FIORI

Smart Forms/ Adobe Forms

CDS views

AMDP

WebDynPro

BRF+

DRF

Data Services

Upgrades (SPDD, SPAU, SPAU_ENH)

Problem solving skills

Good communication, organising and analytical skills

Desired Skills:

abap

sap

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Software Development

