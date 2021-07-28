Analyst Developer: DSD(Cape Town or Johannesburg) at Capitec

Purpose Statement

To develop remote banking related applications in accordance with specific business requirement

Experience

7 years’ proven software development

Essential experience in the following development languages is required: Minimum Java Script Framework XML HTML 5 CSS Java JSP SQL Web Services Spring Rest Services Mobile Development Maven



Qualifications (Minimum)

Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational

Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)

A relevant tertiary qualification in Information Technology

Knowledge

Min:

Must have detailed knowledge of:

IT systems development processes (SDLC)

Application development

Standards and governance

Agile development life cycle

Testing practices

Ideal:

Knowledge of:

UML

Systems analysis and design

System architecture (technical design and implementation processes)

Solid understanding of:

Banking systems environment

Banking business model

Best practices for Quality Assurance (QA)

Object Orientated Development environment (i.e. Java, Spring Framework, JBoss, Hibernate)

Skills

Communications Skills

Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills

Analytical Skills

Problem solving skills

Competencies

Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations

Working with People

Achieving Personal Work Goals and Objectives

Conditions of Employment

Clear criminal and credit record

Contactable via own mobile phone

Capitec is committed to diversity and, where feasible, all appointments will support the achievement of our employment equity goals.

