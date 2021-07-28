Business Analyst at Deloitte 3

Jul 28, 2021

Business Analyst for 4 months contract opportunityQualifications(NQF6 or higher).

National Diploma IT or related qualification and relevant certification in IT Business Analysis (expert level

Skills and Experience

  • Document new business requirements
  • Documents As-Is and To-Be business processes
    • Conduct business process re-engineering and improvement where required
      • Knowledge of SDLC (System Development Life Cycle and Agile methodology)
        • Knowledge of IT frameworks and best practices
          • Enterprise architecture frameworks
            • Business requirements engineering frameworks
              • Business requirement management tools
                • Enterprise architecture tools
)

Desired Skills:

  • Business
  • Analyst

