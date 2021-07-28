Business Analyst at QES

My client based in Cape Town is currently looking for a Data/Business Analyst to join them on a contract basis
CONTRACT OPPORTUNITY
Information Technology – Business Analysis has a contract opportunity for a Business Analyst who will be based in Bellville, Cape Town.
JOB DESCRIPTION
- Facilitating discovery of business requirements, and through a structured process, modeling, validating and translating them into refined user stories and acceptance criteria.
- Collaborating in the development of agile feature specifications which are used by developers to craft a technical solution meeting the business requirement
- Maintaining data and process models in the SPARX Enterprise Architect tool, and using these models in SOPs.
- Using SQL to access data sets and determine patterns and data quality issues to stage automated and manual remediation exercises.
Key Outputs
- Work on solutions supporting multiple business areas with emphasis on Broker integration points and a large number of affected system components
- Required to work under general direction within a clearly defined accountability framework
- Gather and interpret requirements from the business
- Participate in the solution design process
- Prepare the requirements specifications
- Define the success criteria for solution testing
- Analyse and decompose relevant business processes and understand the impact on systems integration
- Provide assistance to solution delivery on implementation and training
- Assist (when necessary) with systems testing
- Ensure that proposed test solutions cover all aspects of delivered business specification
QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE
- Relevant business qualification including some financial studies
- Relevant Tertiary qualification or certificate/diploma in Business Analysis from industry recognised training institution
- Experience in financial analysis would be preferred
- 3 – 5 years’ experience as Business Analyst
- 2 – 3 years’ experience in the Short Term Insurance Industry
- Experience with data oriented solutions, SQL and maybe BI tools like Qlik.
- Experience in Model-Driven Design & Repository-Based Modelling tools, preferably Enterprise Architect, would be an advantage
SKILLS
- Querying databases with SQL
- Data Modeling based on Entity Relationship Diagrams or similar
- UML would be a recommendation
- Business Process Modeling/Engineering based on BPMN
- Business writing skills
- Presentation and facilitation skills
- Repository-Based Modeling tools like Enterprise Architect.
KNOWLEDGE
- Financial management
- Some knowledge as a Generalist or Specialist associated with the Short-Term Insurance Industry
- Business Change Life Cycle
- System Development Life Cycle (Agile experience would be preferable)
COMPETENCIES
- Working with people
- Deciding and initiating action
- Planning and organizing
- Negotiating and influencing
- Facilitation
- Ability to manage own workload and timelines
Desired Skills:
- Business Analyst
- Data Analyst
- Process Modelling
- Business Process Analysis
- Business analysis
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric