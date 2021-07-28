ICT Process Engineer – Pretoria – Up to R500K per annum at e-Merge IT Recruitment

Requirements:

Develop, configure and optimise industrial processes from inception through to start up and completion.

Assess current processes, take measurements and interpret data.

Develop best practices, routines and innovative solutions to improve production

rates and quality of output.

Perform process simulations.

Perform risk assessments.

Provide process documentation of operating systems.

Oversee operations and maintenance of facility processes.

Determine the organisation and setup of operations.

Create and develop new procedures and processes.

Collect data for analysis to uncover areas for improvements and innovation.

Analyse, evaluate, and test new and existing processes.

Oversee implementation of new processes and procedures.

Examine existing processes and suggest improvements.

Investigate and troubleshoot any problems that arise with processes, procedures,

and operations.

Write reports to document all process changes.

Clearly communicate ideas and findings to management and colleagues.

Assist teams in carrying out implementation of the procedures you design.

Persuade others-clients or executives-to implement the process modifications

and new approaches you devise.

Have experience with cycle implementations

Bachelor’s degree in Business or related discipline

Diploma in Business Analysis – IIBA Endorsed, TOGAF, and or BABOK

Advanced process engineering highly desirable

6-8 Years relevant proven continuous improvement experience.

