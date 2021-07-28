Intermediate Full Stack Developer (Java) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:A dynamic provider of cutting-edge Insights, Intelligence & Tracking Software Solutions seeks the coding expertise of a self-driven Intermediate Full Stack Developer (Java) to join its team. Your core role will be to incorporate all aspects of developing and managing applications & databases including designing Client-side & Server-side Architecture and effective APIs. You will also build front-end apps using visually appealing design, create security & data protection settings while serving as a Technical Lead in supporting sales and projects. You must have Grade 12 / Matric (Maths & IT non-negotiable), at least a 1-year IT Diploma that included Java or similar OOP, 2-3 years in a similar role, demonstrable Web GUI Java skills, Cassandra or similar NoSQL database, Graph technology, Apache Spark & Kafka, JSON REST Service, APIs & Jupyter [URL Removed] to Development Team Leaders

Work with Dev teams and Product Managers to ideate software solutions.

Design Client-side and Server-side Architecture.

Build the front-end of applications using visually appealing design.

Develop and manage well-functioning databases and applications.

Write effective APIs.

Test software to ensure responsiveness and efficiency.

Troubleshoot, debug and upgrade software.

Create security and data protection settings.

Build features and applications.

Write technical documentation.

Work with Data Scientists and Analysts to improve software.

Manage and technically lead client solutions and assist in product development.

Show technical leadership and apply technical initiative through empowered execution.

Support sales and projects from a technical perspective.

Liaise and collaborate with client technical teams.

Attend events representing the company.

Fulfil other tasks as requested by management.

REQUIREMENTS:Qualifications –

Minimum of a very good pass at Matric (Maths and IT non-negotiable).

Minimum of a one-year IT Diploma that included Java or similar OOP language.

Experience/Skills –

Demonstrable Web GUI Java development skills.

A minimum of 2-3 years as a Full Stack Developer.

Proven and adequate experience as a Java or Object Oriented Programming (OOP) language Developer covering all or most aspects of Full-Stack.

Cassandra or similar NoSQL database.

Graph technology (graph database).

Apache Spark.

JSON REST Service and APIs.

Apache Kafka or other message queue / middleware applications.

Notebook environments e.g., Jupyter Notebooks.

ATTRIBUTES:

Able to communicate effectively in English.

Able to quickly grasp the complexities of the company eco-system and operate at a high level on his / her own with minimal supervision.

Communicate your thoughts, positively and constructively, to discussions and debates.

Constantly improve and develop personally through continuous learning.

Accept your mistakes and learn from them quickly.

Problem solve and see the big picture whilst managing detail.

Bring innovation and creativity into the environment.

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.

