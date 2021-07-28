IT Devops Engineer

Technical Skills:
- Agile methodology essential
- Force. com Migration Tool
- Experience working with XML and JSON
- Experience building and maintaining docker containers
- Worked with static analysis tools e.g. Clayton, Sonarqube, Checkmarx etc.
- Experience linking test automation into build processes
- Source control management and branching strategy, using Git
- Designing and implementation of Continuous Integration, Delivery and Deployment processes using tools such as Bitbucket Pipelines, Azure DevOps, Jenkins, CircleCI, Travis CI, GitLab, or similar
- Planning and managing releases in an enterprise environment
- Strong technical knowledge with a computer science background and fluent in at least one programming language
- Metadata and tooling APIs
- SFDX
- Scratch Orgs
- Designed and implemented build automation using Apache Ant and Maven
- Development experience in JavaScript with Node.js
- Bitbucket
Desired Skills:
- Agile
- Salesforce
- XML
- JSON
- Azure
- Devops
- Git
- Bitbucket
- Apache
- Maven
- Jenkins
- API
- Javascript
- Node
- Force.com
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
About The Employer:
Multi-award-winning Salesforce consulting partner seeks to employ a highly skilled Salesforce Devops Engineer to start ASAP!
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid
- 25 Annual Leave Days
- Retirement Benefits
- Training