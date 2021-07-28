IT Devops Engineer

Jul 28, 2021

Technical Skills:

  • Agile methodology essential
  • Force. com Migration Tool
  • Experience working with XML and JSON
  • Experience building and maintaining docker containers
  • Worked with static analysis tools e.g. Clayton, Sonarqube, Checkmarx etc.
  • Experience linking test automation into build processes
  • Source control management and branching strategy, using Git
  • Designing and implementation of Continuous Integration, Delivery and Deployment processes using tools such as Bitbucket Pipelines, Azure DevOps, Jenkins, CircleCI, Travis CI, GitLab, or similar
  • Planning and managing releases in an enterprise environment
  • Strong technical knowledge with a computer science background and fluent in at least one programming language
  • Metadata and tooling APIs
  • SFDX
  • Scratch Orgs
  • Designed and implemented build automation using Apache Ant and Maven
  • Development experience in JavaScript with Node.js
  • Bitbucket

Desired Skills:

  • Agile
  • Salesforce
  • XML
  • JSON
  • Azure
  • Devops
  • Git
  • Bitbucket
  • Apache
  • Maven
  • Jenkins
  • API
  • Javascript
  • Node
  • Force.com

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

About The Employer:

Multi-award-winning Salesforce consulting partner seeks to employ a highly skilled Salesforce Devops Engineer to start ASAP!

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Medical Aid
  • 25 Annual Leave Days
  • Retirement Benefits
  • Training

